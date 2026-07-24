Laura Hamilton has opened up about a traumatic moment that left her deeply shaken after filming A Place in the Sun.

The Channel 4 presenter witnessed the death of a 19-year-old boy on a beach shortly after wrapping work on the show. She later admitted the ordeal left her with her “mind racing”.

The star also said she was “unable to sleep” after the devastating incident.

The star shared her memories of the harrowing moment (Credit: Brett Cove / SOPA Images/ Shutterstock)

Laura Hamilton reveals the moment everything changed

Laura is best known for helping house-hunters chase dream homes in the sun. Viewers usually see the presenter smiling through property tours and big reveals.

This time, though, the story was very different. The TV star spoke about a real-life tragedy that unfolded after the day’s filming finished.

Speaking on Instagram, Laura explained that she’d been walking on the beach when she noticed a commotion. The star then went on to reveal that she’d seen paramedics working on resuscitating a 19-year-old boy.

Admitting she’d been left “unable to sleep” after witnessing the teen’s death, she said: “I can’t begin to imagine what that poor boy’s family are thinking and feeling this morning.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LAURA HAMILTON (@laurahamiltontv)

What left Laura Hamilton unable to sleep?

“Obviously lots of people are going on their summer holidays right now, so you know, just be really mindful when you’re in the sea of currents, if you’re letting your children go into the sea, even as a grown-up going into the sea, just be careful,” she said.

“But it was a kind of crazy thing to sort of see and witness, and it just reminds us all that life is short,” she then added.

In the caption, she wrote: “This isn’t the post I imagined sharing on a Friday morning. Yesterday, I witnessed the tragic loss of a 19-year-old on the beach. My thoughts are with his family and friends, whose lives have been changed forever.

“It’s a heartbreaking reminder of just how precious and fragile life is. Please cherish the people you love, never take time together for granted, and if you’re heading to the coast, be careful in the sea. Take care of yourselves and each other.”

Read more: Laura Hamilton cartwheels in bikini as fans declare her ‘really beautiful’

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