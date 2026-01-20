TV host Laura Hamilton left fans gushing as she cartwheeled in a bikini for charity.
The A Place In The Sun presenter has been open about her struggle with Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP), a rare, chronic blood disorder, over the years.
However, for her latest social media post, the 43-year-old raised awareness for leukaemia by teaming up with the charity Leukaemia UK.
Laura Hamilton cartwheels in blue bikini
While filming herself on the beach, Laura stunned in a bold blue bikini set. She opted for large tortoise-print sunglasses and accessorized with a couple of necklaces.
Appearing in Antiga, she expressed she was “proud to be supporting Leukaemia UK Cartwheel for a Cure Campaign”.
Laura then said: “So, here’s my cartwheel” as she showed off doing the gymnastic move.
“A massive thank you to everyone who has posted and supported the ‘Cartwheel for a Cure’ Campaign for Leukaemia UK!” she wrote in her caption.
“Text “CARTWHEEL” to 70450 to donate £8 and support the 8 people diagnosed with AML daily in the UK.”
View this post on Instagram
‘Woman of many talents’
Following the upload, Laura’s fans rushed to the comments to praise the television star.
“Antigua is such a beautiful island, visited most of the islands back in 1998. Nice cartwheel, Laura,” one user wrote.
“Woman of many talents including cart wheels on a gorgeous beach,” another person shared.
“You’re really beautiful Laura,” a third remarked.
“Just when I thought I couldn’t love @laurahamiltontv anymore she goes and does this – looks utterly gorgeous and then does cartwheels. This should have come with a warning. I need to go lie down after I’ve watched this a few hundred times first,” a fourth said.
Meanwhile, a fifth echoed: “Amazing cartwheel by a truly beautiful woman.”
Read more: A Place In The Sun star Laura Hamilton distracts viewers with ‘nightwear’ attire
What do you think of Laura’s cartwheel? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know. We want to hear your thoughts!