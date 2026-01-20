TV host Laura Hamilton left fans gushing as she cartwheeled in a bikini for charity.

The A Place In The Sun presenter has been open about her struggle with Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP), a rare, chronic blood disorder, over the years.

However, for her latest social media post, the 43-year-old raised awareness for leukaemia by teaming up with the charity Leukaemia UK.

Laura supported the Leukaemia UK Cartwheel for a Cure Campaign on Instagram (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Laura Hamilton cartwheels in blue bikini

While filming herself on the beach, Laura stunned in a bold blue bikini set. She opted for large tortoise-print sunglasses and accessorized with a couple of necklaces.

Appearing in Antiga, she expressed she was “proud to be supporting Leukaemia UK Cartwheel for a Cure Campaign”.

Laura then said: “So, here’s my cartwheel” as she showed off doing the gymnastic move.

“A massive thank you to everyone who has posted and supported the ‘Cartwheel for a Cure’ Campaign for Leukaemia UK!” she wrote in her caption.

“Text “CARTWHEEL” to 70450 to donate £8 and support the 8 people diagnosed with AML daily in the UK.”

‘Woman of many talents’

Following the upload, Laura’s fans rushed to the comments to praise the television star.

“Antigua is such a beautiful island, visited most of the islands back in 1998. Nice cartwheel, Laura,” one user wrote.

“Woman of many talents including cart wheels on a gorgeous beach,” another person shared.

“You’re really beautiful Laura,” a third remarked.

“Just when I thought I couldn’t love @laurahamiltontv anymore she goes and does this – looks utterly gorgeous and then does cartwheels. This should have come with a warning. I need to go lie down after I’ve watched this a few hundred times first,” a fourth said.

Meanwhile, a fifth echoed: “Amazing cartwheel by a truly beautiful woman.”

