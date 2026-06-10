Jess Wright’s son, 4, rushed to hospital after ‘horrendous’ bouncy castle accident

Jess Wright has revealed her four-year-old son was rushed to hospital following a freak accident at a birthday party.

The reality star is a proud mum to Presley, whom she shares with husband William Lee-Kemp.

However, this week, the family went through a terrifying ordeal after Presley was “catapulted” from the top of a bouncy castle and had to be rushed to hospital.

She shared the scary ordeal with her followers (Credit: Instagram Story)

Jess Wright reveals son’s freak accident

On Wednesday (June 10) Jess took to her Instagram Story and shared her horror after Presley’s accident.

The former TOWIE star posted a photo of her cuddling her son. She wrote: “The love I feel for this child physically hurts.

“We had a really scary thing happen at a bday party on Saturday. And he’s been so clingy (even more than usually) ever since.

“Presley got catapulted off the top of a bouncy castle high in the air and landed face down on a hard wooden floor from about three metres high.

“A noise that silenced the whole party and will haunt me I’m sure.

“My baby was struggling to breathe and then passed out in our arms until coming to in what felt like ages later but probably about five seconds. To say he was in a state is an understatement as well as mum and dad.”

He was airlifted to hospital (Credit: Instagram Story)

‘We were beside ourselves’

Jess added: “We were blue lit to the trauma unit in London. On the journey things were being discussed like broken ribs, spine injury and worse.

“Miraculously when we arrived the show had subsided slightly and painkillers kicked in. And a few hours later we were released with no injuries other than a few bruises, a very sore little boy and traumatised parents.”

She continued: “Like most I’m sure, Will and I are so very panicky around Presley’s safety. Especially because of his heart condition, so the face this happened to him, we were beside ourselves.

“It was a freak accident that couldn’t have been avoided. But I will say I’ll be more careful in future if the bouncy castle is on a wooden floor oppose to mates or I guess maybe grass.”

She later shared an update (Credit: Instagram Story)

Jess says it was ‘scariest day of my life’

Jess went on: “Thank you to all the families at the party who helped us at the time and were there to support us. We had a lucky escape but I wanted to say the biggest thank you to the paramedics in the @nhsenglandldn ambulance team. And the doctors at Royal London hospital.”

Jess also uploaded a photo of Presley on a stretcher with his head in a brace. She said: “Scariest day of my life.

“Have thanked God every day that he’s ok because it was truly horrendous seeing him in the state he was here & just before.”

Later on, Jess issued an update. She shared a photo of Presley sitting up in a hospital bed playing games. She told her followers: “5 hours later & we were playing games grateful for his recovery!!!!!”

Read more: ‘Distressed’ Jess, Natalya and Carol Wright ‘put podcast on hold’ following bikini comments backlash

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