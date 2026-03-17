‘Distressed’ Jess, Natalya and Carol Wright ‘put podcast on hold’ following bikini comments backlash

Jess, Natalya and Carol Wright have reportedly put their podcast on hold following the recent backlash they’ve received over comments they made during an episode.

Earlier this month, Jess, 40, her mother Carol, 65, and her younger sister Natalya, 25, made comments about thong bikinis on their podcast, Wright At Home.

But their opinions on the swimwear choice sparked controversy, leading to Jess issuing a joint apology statement on her Instagram.

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Natalya, Jess and mum Carol sparked backlash on their podcast recently (Credit: Brett D. Cove)

What did Carol, Jess and Natalya Wright say about thong bikinis on their podcast?

During the discussion, Jess, sister to Mark Wright, admitted she wasn’t a fan of the thong bikini trend.

She said: “I can’t stand how it’s acceptable to walk around on the beach in a thong.

“[Her husband] Will cannot stand it. He goes to me, ‘I cannot understand how she thinks that’s attractive.’ He’s like put it away and leave something to the imagination. Who wants to see up their butts?”

Then, Natalya weighed in. She said: “Fair enough if you’re gonna wear them. But at least if you’re gonna bend over and put your towel on the bed, put a sarong on!”

Carol agreed with her daughters, adding: “I really do think this is not sexy for men to look at. Leave something to the imagination! It’s not sexy.”

They issued an apology following the backlash (Credit: Brett D. Cove)

However, it wasn’t long before backlash erupted over the family’s comments.

One person wrote on TikTok: “God forbid wearing something that’s designed for the beach.”

Another said: “Good morning to everyone but the Wright podcast. I will wear my thong bikini on the beach because I want to.”

Someone else added: “With all the clips I keep seeing of Jess Wright and co degrading women for wearing a thong bikini on holidays, let this be your reminder that it’s YOUR life, YOUR body and you can do whatever YOU want and other people’s opinions don’t matter.”

Elsewhere, several women posted videos wearing thong bikinis in defiance. Others pointed out that Jess and Natalya had both worn similar swimwear pieces in the past.

Following the backlash, Jess, Natalya and Carol issued a public apology.

They said in a joint statement: “In response to comments we made on our podcast, we’ve listened, we hear you and we want to say sorry.

“Our judgement was wrong and we take full accountability and will do better moving forward. Love Jess, Natalya and Carol.”

Jess was forced to issue an apology after her comments were slammed online (Credit: Jess Wright via Instagram)

Wright family ‘distressed’ over podcast backlash

Now, according to The Sun, the family have found the backlash “distressing”.

A source reportedly said: “The attention and recent narratives around the family have become so distressing, and often not true that they wanted to take a little break until things calm down and evaluate the direction of the podcast.

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“They just felt that as the stories are now beginning to affect the wider family, and throw into question their relationships, which is understandably upsetting and damaging for all involved, it was best for everyone.”

They added: “They will be back very very soon.”

ED! has contacted reps for Carol and Jess for comment.

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