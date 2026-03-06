Michelle Keegan makes shock wedding confession 11 years after saying ‘I do’ to Mark Wright

Michelle Keegan has made a shock confession about her wedding dress, 11 years after getting married to husband Mark Wright.

Actress Michelle and reality star Mark are easily one of the showbiz world’s much-loved couples. Since first striking up a romance in 2012, the pair have gone from strength to strength.

After getting married in 2015, the pair welcomed their first child, a daughter named Palma, last year.

However, several years on and Michelle has let slip a rather awkward confession about her wedding frock…

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright’s wedding

Just nine months after they met, Mark got down on one knee in September 2013. He proposed to Michelle on a Dubai holiday.

And on May 24, 2015, Mark and Michelle made things official by getting married at St Mary’s Church in Bury St Edmonds. They then went on to celebrate at a reception on the grounds of the Tudor mansion Hengrave Hall in Suffolk.

As for her wedding dress, Michelle looked sensational in a bespoke Galia Lahav gown. The figure-skimming frock featured a plunging neckline and a fishtail wedding skirt.

The pair headed off on a two-part honeymoon. First they went to the Maldives. Then they headed to Dubai, where they met and got engaged. Soon after, they settled in their £3.5 million Essex mega-mansion

But now, over a decade since she tied the knot Michelle has made a shock admission about her big day.

Michelle’s surprise wedding confession

This week, Michelle took part in a video Q&A with fashion brand Eliza shared on Instagram.

The soap star was asked an array of different questions including what was the last thing she bought and whether she prefers high-heels or kitten heels.

At one point, Michelle was quizzed: “What piece of clothing would you rescue in an emergency?” She replied: “My wedding dress.”

However, Michelle then admitted: “I have no idea where it is.”

Michelle’s new TV show

In other Michelle news, the telly star recently wrapped up filming for her new ITV show called The Blame. In the six-part thriller, she plays detective DI Crane, who “must navigate both a murder investigation and the treacherous politics inside her own team”.

The Blame is based on the novel of the same name by Charlotte Langley. It centres on the death of a teenage figure skater and the shockwave it sends through the quiet town of Wakestead.

Hill, ITV’s Director of Drama, described The Blame as “a brilliant new crime thriller full of surprising twists and a compelling investigation that also cleverly tackles police corruption, exploitation and misogyny as the thriller unravels”.

“This is going to be an unmissable drama and one I’m very proud to have on ITV.”

Nicola Shindler and Richard Fee, the series’ executive producers called it “a compelling series taking viewers on a twisty journey to discover what really happened through the lens of a contemporary police station brimming with secrets, corruption, and betrayal”.

They continued: “We are also thrilled at the brilliant cast led by Michelle and Douglas [Booth] who will keep viewers on the edge of their seats, wondering who to trust at a time when the themes explored in The Blame are more relevant than ever.”

