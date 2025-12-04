Michelle Keegan issues plea as she heads back to work after welcoming baby Palma

Michelle Keegan has revealed the struggles of filming late at night as she heads back to work months after giving birth to baby Palma.

Actress Michelle became a mum for the first time in March when she and husband Mark Wright welcomed daughter Palma. And despite initially revealing she was going to take a step back from the spotlight, Michelle is busier than ever.

Now, Michelle has issued a plea to fans as she continues to juggle mum life while filming an exciting new TV show…

Michelle recently welcomed baby Palma (Credit: BBC)

Michelle Keegan’s new job after welcoming baby Palma

2025 has already been a busy and eventful year for Michelle. As well as welcoming her first child, her career has gone from strength to strength.

Earlier this year, she wrapped up filming for the final series of hit show Brassic. Meanwhile, in August, it was announced that Michelle is set to star in a new ITV show called The Blame.

In the six-part thriller she plays detective DI Crane. She has to “navigate both a murder investigation and the treacherous politics inside her own team”.

She shared a photo from set (Credit: InstagramStory)

Michelle ‘needs all the help she can get’

Based on the novel of the same name by Charlotte Langley, The Blame centres on the death of a teenage figure skater and the shockwave it sends through the quiet town of Wakestead.

Michelle is thought to be currently filming the show – that also stars Douglas Booth and Ian Hart – at the moment.

And on Wednesday evening (December 3) Michelle gave fans a peek inside her night shoot on set. Taking to her Instagram Story, Michelle uploaded a photo of several body warmers.

She captioned the snap: “Need all the help I can get tonight,” along with a freezing cold face emoji.

She is set to star in a new ITV drama (Credit: YouTube)

‘This is going to be an unmissable drama’

Hill, ITV’s Director of Drama, described The Blame as “a brilliant new crime thriller full of surprising twists and a compelling investigation that also cleverly tackles police corruption, exploitation and misogyny as the thriller unravels”.

“This is going to be an unmissable drama and one I’m very proud to have on ITV.”

Nicola Shindler and Richard Fee, the series’ executive producers called it “a compelling series taking viewers on a twisty journey to discover what really happened through the lens of a contemporary police station brimming with secrets, corruption, and betrayal”.

They continued: “We are also thrilled at the brilliant cast led by Michelle and Douglas, who will keep viewers on the edge of their seats, wondering who to trust at a time when the themes explored in The Blame are more relevant than ever.”

