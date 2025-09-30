It’s only been six months since Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan welcomed their first child, daughter Palma, into the world, but it seems baby number two might not be far behind.

According to insiders, the couple are already in serious discussions about expanding their family.

The pair are said to be loving every second of new parenthood. While Michelle juggles a packed filming schedule, she’s still making precious time for Palma.

And behind the scenes, sources tell Heat that thoughts are already turning to baby number two.

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright considering baby number two

“Michelle and Mark are absolutely loving being parents. The truth is, they haven’t stopped thinking about expanding their brood. But it just always comes down to timing,” the source claimed.

Michelle and Mark reportedly can’t believe how quickly time has flown since Palma’s birth, and it’s making them consider what kind of age gap they want between their children.

“It’s really made them think about giving Palma a sibling. They waited a while to start their family. They know they don’t have all the time in the world now to come to a decision on the next one.”

Meanwhile, Michelle has been busy balancing motherhood with work commitments.

After wrapping her final scenes for Brassic in May, she jumped straight into filming The Blame earlier this month and recently fronted a new Sky campaign.

But insiders say her packed schedule is part of a bigger plan: creating space for another baby later.

‘Twins would be great’

Mark, who has described fatherhood as “the best feeling”, is said to be fully supportive and happy to take on more hands-on parenting if Michelle wants to keep working. Although he’s keen to expand the family, he also understands how much Michelle values her career.

Michelle, meanwhile, is said to be weighing the emotional and physical demands of having two young children close in age. She’s been researching the experience of parenting “two under two” and has mixed feelings. The actress is reportedly aware of how exhausting it could be, but also excited about the potential for a strong sibling bond.

The couple have always been vocal about wanting multiple children. Back in 2018, Michelle said she hoped for four kids, while Mark joked that “twins would be great”.

Now that they’re in the thick of parenthood, their perspective has shifted slightly. But the desire to grow their family remains strong.

According to friends, Michelle often reflects on how fast Palma is growing up and wonders if they should “just go for it”.

While no decisions have been made yet, it’s clear both Mark and Michelle are open and excited about what the future could hold.

As one insider put it: “They both feel like they could handle it. They really trust each other. But there’s a lot to think about.”

