Michelle Keegan’s fans have been left feeling emotional as the final series of Brassic has kicked off.

For seven years, Michelle – who gave birth to her and husband Mark Wright’s this year – starred as Erin Croft in the hit show Brassic. The Sky comedy drama follows the lives of Vinnie O’Neill, played by Joe Gilgun, and his gang of friends throughout their lives in the fictional town of Hawney.

In January though, it was announced that the upcoming seventh series will be its last. And this week, the final Brassic series started – and fans are not too happy about it…

Michelle plays Erin in Brassic (Credit: Sky One)

Michelle Keegan announces final Brassic series

Brassic premiered back in 2019 and instantly became a hit with fans. The show has also bagged several BAFTA nominations, including one for lead actor Joe.

But all good things must come to an end, and this year, it was confirmed that the seventh series will be its final one.

On Wednesday (September 24) Michelle took to her Instagram and told fans when they can expect the final series to start.

Alongside a slew of snaps from the new series, Michelle wrote in the caption, she wrote: “The last hurrah!!! BRASSIC FINALE. Starts tomorrow on @skytv.”

Michelle’s fans ‘not ready to say goodbye’

However, devastated fans soon rushed to the comments section to react to the bittersweet post. One person wrote: “This upsets me being the final I feel like it needs to become a soap!”

Another added: “Icons! Can’t wait but not ready to say goodbye [crying face emoji].”

A third chimed in: “Gutted that this is the last hurrah but can not wait to watch it.” Someone else penned: “What a journey [sobbing face emoji] cannot wait to watch.”

Michelle is filming a new ITV series (Credit: ED / ITV)

Michelle’s new TV show

Remaining booked and busy, Michelle is currently filming a new six-part drama for ITV called The Blame. In the show she plays detective DI Crane, who “must navigate both a murder investigation and the treacherous politics inside her own team”.

Also joining the stellar cast are The Sandman’s Douglas Booth and Ian Hart, aka Professor Quirrell from Harry Potter.

ITV’s Director of Drama described The Blame as “full of surprising twists and a compelling investigation”. Polly Hill added that it “also cleverly tackles police corruption, exploitation and misogyny as the thriller unravels”.

