EastEnders spoilers for next week: Walford says goodbye to Nigel, Mark is kidnapped and Oscar betrays Jasmine

The day of Nigel’s funeral arrives in EastEnders spoilers for next week, but when masked men kidnap Mark, will the Mitchells save him without missing Nigel’s send-off?

Elsewhere, Max gets closer to the truth about Lauren, Oscar and Josh can’t stay away from one another, and Gina clashes with George over Eddie.

Read our EastEnders spoilers for next week below…

The day of Nigel’s funeral arrives (Credit: BBC)

1. Walford says goodbye to Nigel

The day of Nigel’s funeral arrives, but as Clare and Josh arrive for the service, Julie is still struggling with the eulogy. Soon, she turns to those around her, who share their memories about Nigel, and finally Julie finds the perfect words. Everyone gathers at the church, where Nigel’s loved ones give him the send-off he deserves.

Phil and Julie bond over their grief (Credit: BBC)

2. Julie and Phil bond over their shared grief

After the funeral, Julie and Phil share a heartfelt moment as they remember Nigel and bond over how much they miss him. The moment is shattered when Sam barges in and demands some Mitchell sibling time. Later, Julie finally opens Nigel’s letter. But what does it say?

Max is getting closer to the truth (Credit: BBC)

3. Max is framed

Max learns that some of the cars from the car lot have been found burned out in a quarry. He grills Lauren, who then demands answers from Mark. He denies any involvement, and Sam gives him a false alibi. This shifts suspicion onto Max, and Lauren accuses her dad. He is hurt, revealing he was about to sign the partnership agreement for the car lot. But Lauren is adamant she wants to earn her share of the business, and not be given it.

Max knows Lauren is up to something dodgy (Credit: BBC)

4. Lauren is under pressure in EastEnders spoilers

Lauren finds herself under financial pressure when Peter tells her that Jimmy’s specialist nursery has a place, but they can’t afford it. As Mark continues to manipulate her into dealing illegal cars, she eventually gives in and asks that he call his contact.

Jack knows Mark is up to no good (Credit: BBC)

5. Max gets closer to the truth

As Lauren presses Mark for details on when the next car is coming, he reassures her that he will take the fall if anything goes wrong. When the first car arrives, Max smells a rat and asks Jack to investigate. He uncovers Mark’s dodgy dealings but advises Max to keep what he knows from Lauren for now.

Mark’s boss, Russell, wants his money (Credit: BBC)

6. EastEnders spoilers: Mark is kidnapped

Grant tells Mark that he has sold his bar in Portugal to help pay off his debts, but Mark is adamant that he wants to sort this out on his own. Later, Mark gets another warning from the gang he owes money to. Realising he is going to need Grant’s help after all, Mark is suddenly bundled into a car by masked men and driven off.

Grant tries to help Mark, but Mark won’t listen (Credit: BBC)

7. Russell wants his money

Vicki is worried about Mark and goes to find Grant to find out where he is. Grant admits he’d assumed Mark was with Vicki, and everyone realises something terrible has happened. Grant gets a call from Mark’s boss, Russell, demanding full payment. However, things escalate when Russell hears Sam’s voice. The pair have history, and he isn’t happy.

The Mitchells try to save Mark (Credit: BBC)

8. The Mitchells fight to save Mark in EastEnders spoilers

Despite agreeing to go to Nigel’s funeral first, Grant, Phil, Sam and Billy realise that Mark is in grave danger and they need to rescue him. And fast. There is a tense standoff with Russell, and soon all hell breaks loose. Will the Mitchells manage to save Mark before it is too late?

Grant causes trouble in the pub (Credit: BBC)

9. Grant causes drama

In the wake of his confrontation with Russell, Grant isn’t in a good place and heads to The Vic alone. There, he picks a fight with Harvey, and Kat throws him out of the pub.

Josh, Jasmine and Oscar all hang out together (Credit: BBC)

10. EastEnders spoilers: Jasmine gets jealous

Jasmine, Josh and Oscar enjoy spending time together, bonding over a childhood game. However, Oscar can’t help but be attracted to both Josh and Jasmine. Jasmine is upset when she realises Josh played their childhood game with Sandra, and storms off.

Oscar can’t help but be attracted to Josh (Credit: BBC)

11. Josh and Oscar share a heated moment

Oscar tries to comfort a guilty Josh. But as he offers Josh support, the pair share a charged moment before pulling away.

Josh and Oscar can’t stay away from one another (Credit: BBC)

12. Oscar struggles to hide his feelings

The following day, Oscar and Josh agree to keep their distance to avoid anyone getting hurt. Penny seems to think together, though, and works out that something is going on. Oscar confesses to her what has been going on, and she offers her support. Later, Josh flirts with another man in The Albert and Oscar can’t help but feel jealous.

Gina confronts her dad about Eddie (Credit: BBC)

13. Gina confronts Eddie in EastEnders spoilers

Gina is worried about Eddie being in their lives and expresses her concern to George. He avoids the conversation, however, and Gina is left stuck between a rock and a hard place. What will she do?