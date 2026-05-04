EastEnders spoilers for next week see Bea’s lies finally uncovered, but how will Honey react when she confesses to everything?

Meanwhile, Patrick makes his return, Nicola finds herself under pressure from Eddie, and Mark reaches breaking point with Grant after a disastrous mistake.

Read our EastEnders spoilers next week below…

Honey thinks her identity has been stolen (Credit: BBC)

1. Honey thinks her identity has been stolen

Honey is worried that her identity has been stolen after more paperwork comes through the post, which leaves her concerned. She shows Bea and Ian, but Bea stays quiet about what she has done. After encouragement from Billy, Honey asks Bea to confirm when she is moving out. Bea tells her it will be soon, because she is planning to move in with Ian.

Ian sees an article in the Gazette that worries him (Credit: BBC)

2. Ian dumps Bea

Bea’s dreams of becoming the next Mrs Beale are crushed when Cindy shows Ian a newspaper article which names him and Bea as husband and wife. The idea terrifies him, so he decides it is time to end his relationship with Bea. Ian is shocked by Bea’s strong reaction to his news, but it soon turns out his troubles are far from over when it is revealed that Bea paid for his election votes using a fraudulent credit card in Honey’s name.

Honey is shocked when she realises what Bea has done (Credit: BBC)

3. Bea tells Honey everything in EastEnders spoilers

Ian heads to Honey’s to confront Bea about paying for votes. Bea desperately tries to cover her tracks and orders Ian to leave. Realising she is out of time, she confesses everything to a stunned Honey. Honey meets Kathy, Elaine, Linda and Ian in the Vic to talk about what has happened. Everyone thinks she should go to the police, but Ian tries to talk her out of getting the law involved, knowing it could jeopardise his position on the council.

Billy realises he was right not to trust Bea (Credit: BBC)

4. Bea’s revenge leaves lives in danger

Bea puts on a sob story, and Honey is about to believe her lies when Billy learns what has happened. He is furious, realising he was right all along not to trust Bea. He demands that Bea get out of their house, leaving Bea secretly fuming. Desperate for revenge on Billy, Bea tampers with his ladder, leaving lives in danger.

Bea’s lies have caught up with her (Credit: BBC)

5. Bea finds herself homeless

After tampering with Billy’s ladder, Bea panics when her actions have devastating consequences. She heads to see Ian, desperate to try and salvage their relationship, but he doesn’t want to know and throws her out. With no other options, Bea heads to McKlunky’s to sleep the night there.

Patrick is back (Credit: BBC)

6. EastEnders spoilers: Patrick returns to Walford

Patrick returns to Albert Square and takes the family to The Vic for a drink. While there, he talks to Jasmine, but she is heartbroken when he tells her that he doesn’t trust her. Patrick admits that if they are going to have a relationship, then it is going to take time to build.

Ivy has her naming day (Credit: BBC)

7. Ivy’s big day is ruined

It’s the day of Ivy’s Ghanaian naming ceremony, but Nicola is distracted by her secret meeting with Eddie’s prison officer. During the meeting, Harry walks in and realises what his mum is up to.

Nicola talks to George about Eddie (Credit: BBC)

8. Nicola’s lies catch up with her

Realising she has no options left, Nicola later talks to George and tells him that moving Eddie into their home is the right thing to do. He is stunned and forbids it. However, Nicola presses the matter, and he eventually agrees to let Eddie move into the basement flat. The only thing is, Nicola still hasn’t told George about the money that Eddie has promised her.

Eddie has Nicola between a rock and a hard place (Credit: BBC)

9. Eddie manipulates Nicola in EastEnders spoilers

George and Nicola find themselves in hot water with their family when Eddie arrives at the house. However, Eddie has Nicola between a rock and a hard place when he tells her that unless he is in the main house with the rest of the family, she won’t be getting a penny out of him.

Nicola is in a pickle (Credit: BBC)

10. Nicola makes a deal with the devil

Nicola heads to Harry’s Barn to assess her financial pickle. While there, Harry begs her to go back on her deal with Eddie, but she is adamant that it is the only way to stop the family businesses from going under.

Sam tries to help Mark (Credit: BBC)

11. Sam tries to help Mark

Mark panics about the debt he still has to pay off, and Sam tries to convince him to ask Grant for help. However, the pair end up having a big fight when Mark tries to talk to Grant, but he is too busy flirting with Linda.

Grant makes a big mistake (Credit: BBC)

12. Grant makes a grave mistake

Realising Mark needs his help, Phil offers to lend him £30k to buy time with his gang boss. However, Grant soon discovers what is happening and wades in. Despite Phil and Mark both telling Grant that he doesn’t have to get involved, Grant ignores them and calls Mark’s boss. However, things soon go from bad to worse when Grant makes things a hundred times worse.

Mark is furious with Grant (Credit: BBC)

13. Mark cuts all ties with Grant in EastEnders spoilers

The situation escalates when Mark’s gang boss breaks into Vicki’s house and threatens her, leaving her shaken.

Furious at Grant’s interference, Mark cuts him out of his life completely. But with Lauren starting to question the cars he’s been supplying her, Mark’s troubles are far from over.

Read more: Spoilers for this week: Julie makes a shocking Nigel discovery, while Eddie Knight returns with a secret