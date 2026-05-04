Celebs Go Dating’s Coleen Nolan practically chokes on her dinner as expert Tara reveals she has a husband and a boyfriend

Celebs Go Dating expert Tara Suwinyattichaiporn tonight reveals she has a boyfriend of seven months – and a husband – and Coleen Nolan is shocked.

Tara raises eyebrows while chatting to former rugby ace James Haskell at the first dinner party of the new series.

The sexologist explains how she has been married for three years to her American husband.

Celebs Go Dating’s Tara stuns Coleen Nolan as she tells James Haskell about her husband and boyfriend (Credit: Channel 4)

She then casually reveals she also has a boyfriend based in London.

Coleen Nolan, who like James is also hoping to find love on the E4 show, looks stunned from across the table.

She carefully chews her food, as if she’s trying not to choke.

The singer then laughs nervously when asked if she’d be interested in having multiple partners at once.

Celebs Go Dating: Tara Suwinyattichaiporn

The new series of Celebs Go Dating kicks off tonight. Joining James and Coleen in their quest for romance is Gabby Allen, reality star David Potts and Lucinda Light from Married At First Sight Australia.

Professor Green – real name Stephen Manderson – completes the initial line-up, while influencer PK Humble will join them later.

The celebs are all enjoying a slap-up meal when Tara says to James: “I’ve been married now for three years. I’ve been together with my husband for six years.

“I also have a boyfriend here for the last seven months. I’m poly.”

Coleen looks confused about what is being discussed, as she tries to swallow her food.

“I’m in an ethical non-monogamous relationship. So I’m poly. My husband dates other people as well,” she says. “It’s as hard as monogamy.”

Paul C Brunson asks: “I’m curious. On that note, who around the table would be open to have an ethical non-monogamous relationship? Coleen, I’d love to start with you.”

Coleen slaps her hand over her mouth as she bursts out laughing.

Paul jokes that he and his wife are looking for a partner and she replies: “I was going to say no, I couldn’t deal with that, but now you say that!”

Tara, pictured with fellow experts Paul C Brunson and Anna Williamson, splits her time between her husband and boyfriend (Credit: Channel 4)

Celebs Go Dating: Who is Tara’s husband and who is her boyfriend?

Tara, who is originally from Thailand, is married to American oil painter Brent Estabrook. The couple tied the knot in 2023 and Brent lives in Los Angeles.

Shortly after they said “I do”, Tara revealed that she allows Brent to sleep with other women.

She said she first spoke openly about it early in their relationship after learning from past experiences that monogamy didn’t suit her.

At the end of last year, Tara also began a relationship with a boyfriend in London. She has not revealed his identity, but says he lives in the UK capital.

In a more recent interview, Tara explained how she balances both relationships.

“I now have my husband in LA and my boyfriend in London,” Tara said. “We joke that my husband drops me at the airport in LA and my boyfriend picks me up in London.”

Tara says she loves both partners and splits her time between them, regularly travelling between the US and the UK.

She added that her boyfriend is also allowed to date other women.

What a setup!

Read more: Coleen Nolan’s Loose Women co-stars rally round as she reveals tragic death: ‘I will miss you forever’

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