Coleen Nolan’s Loose Women co-stars rally round as she reveals tragic death: ‘I will miss you forever’

Coleen Nolan has been sent messages of support from her Loose Women co-stars after revealing the tragic death of her family horse.

Coleen, 61, took to social media last night to tell fans that Paddy had sadly died aged 25.

She shared a poignant picture of herself and daughter Ciara standing alongside Paddy in a field alongside a lengthy message.

Col’s post included a beautiful poem that Ciara has written about their beloved pet.

Coleen Nolan’s beloved horse Paddy has died (Credit: YouTube/ Coleen Nolan)

The TV star told her followers on both Facebook and Instagram: “A very sad day for us today as we said goodbye to our lovely Paddy.

“He meant the world to us and we’ll miss him more than I can put into words.

“Ciara Fensome has written the most beautiful tribute and it says it all far better than I ever could.”

Coleen Nolan’s reveals death of horse Paddy

Ciara’s poem talks about how Paddy, who had diabetes, joined the family when they were both aged 10.

She credits her pony for ‘carrying her through’ different and sometimes difficult periods in her life.

“I lay on his back that’s where I felt safest, that’s when I realised no one could replace this,” Ciara wrote. “He’d nuzzle me gently when things got too loud, on his back is where I felt my true authentic self.”

Ciara’s poem ends when she is 25 years old, with Paddy living out his final days outside the window of the family home.

“We’ve finally lived together, the dream all my life, I look out my window and you trot on by,” she concludes. “You’ve seen me become a mother, thank you for holding on.

“You can rest now Paddy, your job here is done.

“I will miss you forever.”

Coleen has looked after Paddy for the last 15 years (Credit: YouTube/ Coleen Nolan)

Coleen and Ciara have been swamped with messages of condolences, from both loved ones and fans.

Among those have been words of support from Coleen’s Loose Women co-stars.

Ruth Langsford said: “Oh Col….I’m so sorry. What a beautiful tribute @ciarafensome. You will have your wonderful memories forever. Sending you love and the biggest hug.’

Christine Lampard posted three ‘broken heart’ emojis.

Celebs Go Dating’s Anna Williamson also sent a message to Coleen, who is appearing in the new series of the show.

“I’m so sorry Coleen xx,” she said.

Does Coleen Nolan live on a farm?

Coleen moved to a six-acre farm in Staffordshire in 2024. This meant she was able to have Paddy living in her sprawling fields.

Ciara lives in the farm’s annex with her fiancé Maxx and her son, while Coleen’s son Shane lives up the road.

Coleen also has another horse and keeps pygmy goats, cats, dogs, chickens and ducks.

Last September, during an appearance on This Morning, she told hosts Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley: “I’ve got 30 [animals].

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coleen Nolan (@coleen_nolan)

“I’ve got four pygmy goats, I’ve got two horses, I’ve got six cats, five dogs, five chickens, five ducks, loads of animals.”

Coleen had also previously spoken about how her farm is her “happy place”, away from rolling TV cameras.

“The best thing about it is, the animals don’t care whether I’ve got make-up on, or what I’m wearing,” she said in another interview.

“As long as I’m giving them food, letting them out or taking them for a walk, they don’t care about anything else.”

Read more: Loose Women star Denise Welch sparks relationship fears as husband Lincoln tells her ‘you obviously don’t live here anymore’

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