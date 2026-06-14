Katie Price defended as she sends sweet message to Peter Andre after burying the hatchet

Katie Price’s fans have rushed to defend the Pricey after she left a sweet message on one of Peter Andre’s social media posts.

The reality star was married to singer Peter for four years before their split in 2009. The former couple share two children, Junior, 21 and Princess, 19. Since their split, the pair were at loggerheads, with constant he said/she said headlines playing out in the press.

Earlier this year though, Katie and Peter issued a shock statement, revealing that after two decades of feuding they have come to a “mutual agreement” and have agreed to never “speak negatively” about each other again.

And now, Katie has commented on one of Peter’s social media posts. However, fans quickly rushed to defend Katie after she was trolled by a social media user.

Katie and Peter called a truce this year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Katie Price comments on Peter Andre’s social media post

On Saturday (June 13) Pete took to his Instagram to share a tribute to son Junior on his 21st birthday. The singer uploaded several sweet snaps of Junior from over the years.

He captioned the post: “Junior, I tell you every day, but some things can never be said too often. I am so incredibly proud of you and the young man you have become.

“You are kind, respectful, compassionate, and loving. The way you treat others and the person you are growing into make me proud beyond words.”

He added: “Never change who you are, son. Hold on to that beautiful heart and always be yourself. We all love you more than you will ever know, and we will always be cheering you on every step of the way.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Peter Andre (@peterandre)

Katie defended by fans

Pete’s fans and showbiz pals quickly flooded the comments section with well wishes for Junior’s birthday. And Pete’s ex Katie also left a comment. She wrote: “We made a gorgeous boy together,” along with a love heart emoji.

However, one troll replied to Katie and said: “Yes but it was Peter & Emily who made the man he is today,” referring to Peter’s wife Emily.

Fans straight away jumped to Katie’s defence. One person fired back: “There’s no need for this, it’s Junior’s special day, just leave the negativity out for once, at the end of the day he loves both his parents, and all his siblings and everyone who is in his life.”

Another added: “Try making nicer comments, it will make you a nicer person…”

Meanwhile agreeing with Katie, someone else gushed: “You certainly did… a credit to you both and Princess.. lovely respectful kids to be super proud of xx.”

A second penned: “A very nice young man. A beautiful baby too.”

Read more: Katie Price’s husband Lee Andrews pictured for the first time as he’s ‘freed from prison’

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