‘Disgusted’ EastEnders fans criticise soap’s current treatment of women

EastEnders fans have hit out at the BBC soap over the way they believe women are currently being portrayed. Several ongoing storylines have left viewers frustrated.

Many fans feel the show’s women are being painted in a negative light. Storylines are being centred around cheating, manipulation or stereotypical motherhood. Now, some viewers are calling for a fresh approach, insisting Walford’s female characters deserve much better.

Fans aren’t happy (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans slam current portrayal of women

A recent Reddit discussion saw one viewer question the direction of several female-led storylines, arguing that too many women are either having affairs or becoming parents.

The fan asked: “Am I the only one who’s a bit disgusted with how they’re handling the women-centric storylines right now?”

They pointed to Eve and Suki’s sudden decision to adopt, suggesting it came out of nowhere. They also criticised Honey’s role in the Bea storyline, saying she was portrayed as far too gullible.

“You’ve got the whole Eve and Suki situation, where all of a sudden two women who have never discussed having children all of a sudden decide the thing that matters most in the world for them is having a baby and then adopting. Fine, I can take that, I don’t like that the writers apparently don’t know what to do with women except for giving them babies but fine maybe a lesbian adoptee storyline could give the Square a bit of much needs diversity and I absolutely love Sukeve so whatever.”

More storylines leave viewers frustrated

The same fan went on to criticise Honey’s behaviour during the Bea storyline.

“Then there’s the Bea stuff which is finished [bleep]. I love a good psycho storyline and I actually enjoyed watching them, but [bleep] it was genuinely painful to watch Honey act so dumb. I know she’s never been written as the most observant person around and half the point was to show that she was being manipulated, but that whole thing was just genuinely ridiculous and felt like an excuse to write another woman as stupidly naive.”

They also argued that Chelsea had been made to look ‘evil’ after shouting at her child just once, while Joel appeared to be receiving a redemption arc despite his involvement in the ‘manosphere,’ leaving Vicki to simply accept his presence.

With several stories unfolding at once, the viewer suggested the soap’s female characters are continuing to be let down.

Fans are hoping for change (Credit: BBC)

Fans hope for stronger female representation in Walford

Others in the discussion agreed with the criticism, with many saying they shared the same concerns.

One person replied: “I was tempted to shout at the TV when Vicki said it was something for her to deal with. [Bleep] that, you’re perfectly entitled to want nothing to do with Joel ever again.

“The Suki/Eve adoption storyline might have been OK had Eve not been adamantly against having children previously then U-turning out of nowhere.”

Another wrote: “How they’re portraying Lauren and Penny, too. Trying to portray women lying, cheating, and manipulating their faithful partners.”

A third added: “Well written and well observed.

“I want to add that none of the women have interests or hobbies…”

Whether the soap changes direction remains to be seen. But, these viewers are clearly hoping future storylines give Walford’s women a more positive spotlight.

Read more: Who’s leaving, joining and returning to EastEnders? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns

EastEnders usually airs weeknights on BBC One at 7.30pm.