EastEnders iPlayer release sees Lauren and Mark cross the line in huge romance twist

EastEnders’ early iPlayer release on Monday, July 20, saw Lauren Branning and Mark Fowler Jr finally cross a line as their complicated connection turned into a full-blown affair.

Unable to fight her feelings any longer, Lauren cheated on Peter Beale by sharing a passionate kiss with Mark – and once again found herself caught up in the kind of trouble she seems unable to stay away from.

Mark phoned Lauren for help (Credit: BBC)

Lauren helps Mark out of trouble in EastEnders iPlayer episode

Despite knowing that getting involved in Mark’s risky business could land her in serious trouble, Lauren still stepped in when he needed her help.

Mark revealed that he had forgotten to put the fake number plates onto the dodgy cars he was selling, leaving Lauren to step in and save the situation by bringing them to him.

However, when Lauren arrived hoping for some appreciation for her efforts, the pair’s tense exchange quickly became something much more intense.

Still arguing over Mark’s dangerous choices, Mark pushed Lauren to admit how she really felt about him. He told her that the reason he had called her was because he ‘wanted her’ and that he knew she ‘wanted him’ too.

And Lauren couldn’t deny that he had a point.

Mark and Lauren gave in to temptation (Credit: BBC)

Lauren and Mark give in to their feelings

With emotions running high, Mark pushed Lauren against the wall and the pair finally gave in to temptation, sharing a kiss before the moment was cut short by the sound of police sirens.

The interruption was enough to bring them back to reality, with Mark leaving to finish what he had started while Lauren questioned what she had just done.

Later, Lauren returned home to Peter. He encouraged her to open up if she was struggling and tried to support her.

Lauren insisted she was simply trying to find the energy for a meeting she did not want to attend. But when Peter told her that he loved her, the guilt of what she had done with Mark became impossible to ignore.

Meanwhile, Mark opened up to Vicki about the woman he was waiting to meet, admitting that she might not turn up. Vicki quickly realised that he had strong feelings for her, although Mark described the situation as ‘complicated.’

Unaware of the full story behind Mark’s secret romance, Vicki advised him to make things ‘uncomplicated’ before he ended up hurting someone. She told him that if he really cared about the woman, he would find a way to make things work.

It’s fair to say Peter might have a very different view if he knew exactly who Mark was talking about.