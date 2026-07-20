Louise Redknapp has shared a string of bikini pictures from Ibiza, and fans were quick to shower her with compliments.

The singer, 51, posted the snaps from a girls’ trip to the island, telling followers she had enjoyed “a gorgeous few days getting to mix business with pleasure in the sunshine” and teasing “exciting times ahead”.

In one look, Louise wore a green halterneck bikini top with a plunging patterned beach dress. In another, she opted for black swimwear with a ripped miniskirt as she posed poolside.

The update also showed Louise enjoying beach time with friends, drinks in the sunshine and a meal by the water.

Fans gushed over the post, with one person writing: “Drop dead gorgeous girl you look amazing.”

Another said: “You’ve not aged a day.”

Someone else added: “You look insane.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Louise Redknapp (@louiseredknapp)

Louise Redknapp on confidence

The Ibiza update comes after Louise opened up about her relationship with fame and confidence during an appearance on Channel 4’s Sunday Brunch last month.

Asked how being famous today compares with the 1990s, when she was in Eternal before going solo, Louise said there was “a lot more privacy” back then, with “no social media” and “no comments”.

She admitted she tries not to read posts about herself online, and said the comments section can unsettle her.

Louise also reflected on feeling more comfortable with herself after decades in the public eye. She said: “I think you do find your confidence and maybe I’m just at an age now where I care a lot less what people think and I know what’s important in life.”

Louise Redknapp has wowed fans in a string of bikini photos (Credit: Alan West/Hogan Media/Shutterstock)

Louise prepares for 2027 tour

That shift comes as Louise gears up for a major return to live music. She has announced her first solo live tour in almost a decade, with shows planned for 2027 to mark the 30th anniversary of her debut solo album Naked.

The tour will also showcase material from her 2025 record Confessions.

Louise also spoke on Sunday Brunch about her sons Charlie, 21, and William, 17, whom she shares with ex-husband Jamie Redknapp. She said they take “absolutely no notice” of her career because she is “just their mum”.

Read more: The One Show viewers gobsmacked as they cruelly mock Louise Redknapp’s appearance: ‘What has she done to her beautiful face?’

She recalled her youngest being in Paris with his girlfriend and ignoring her call, before later texting to ask about a holiday while she was about to go on stage.

Louise added that she thinks her sons are “secretly” proud and want her to be happy.

The singer is now in a relationship with Drew Michael. She and Jamie split in 2017 after 19 years of marriage.

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