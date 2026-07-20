Pete Wicks and Olivia Attwood’s blossoming love story is the romance fans cannot stop watching, and now Pete has finally opened up about it.

The former TOWIE star, 37, spoke about Olivia Attwood, 35, for the first time after making their relationship Instagram official. He shared loved-up snaps from Ibiza and quickly sent fans into a frenzy last week. Now, he has spoken more about their relationship.

On the latest episode of his Staying Relevant podcast, Pete admitted he had missed Olivia while she filmed abroad.

He said: “I hadn’t seen Liv for two and a half weeks, so went to see Liv.”

Pete then gave listeners a rare look at their trip together. He kept it simple and very smitten.

He said: “It was wonderful to see her, it has been two and a half weeks…. so we had a fabulous time, I have really hurt my back, because I was backflipping off boats, we went for lovely dinners, we went to clubs, we drank a lot.

“It was magical, is probably the best way to describe it. Obviously, she’d been out there filming for a couple of weeks so I hadn’t seen her, so yeah, and I really missed her and it was lovely.”

Pete Wicks Olivia Attwood goes fully public at last

Those comments came just days after Pete’s social media hard launch. He posted cosy holiday pictures and captioned them: “I guess someone has to go first… IBIZA.”

His best friend and co-host Sam Thompson quickly jumped into the comments. He wrote: “Never thought I’d see the day YOU hard launch!! couldn’t be happier for you brother.”

Pete gave a glimpse into his ‘magical’ holiday (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Sam also said on the podcast that he had known about the romance “for a while”. He added that he was “very very happy for him”.

Olivia also showed her appreciation online. She reacted with teary-eyed emojis under a clip of the podcast and joked that Pete hadn’t got a bad back from backflipping.

She penned: “That’s what happens when you have two and a half weeks no back flipping.”

Olivia dropped a huge hint before Pete made his move

Before Pete posted the snaps, Olivia made it clear she would not be the one to go first. On her podcast Olivia’s House, she said she wanted to protect herself while she worked out what the relationship was.

She said: “I do have a person. It’s the worst kept secret. But also I’m keeping it very close to my chest at the moment while I know what it is.

“Just in the way that I don’t send the first good morning text. I’m not f***ing hard launching anyone first.”

Olivia also revealed: “I’ve got roses coming, I’ve got people grabbing my arse on beaches, but I don’t know, make what you want of it.”

She added: “Once I’m talking about it I won’t be able to stop, so just enjoy the peace and quiet.”

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