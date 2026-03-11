EastEnders follow-up: Lauren caught up in terrifying drama with Mark Jr tomorrow

Lauren and Max’s first day running the car lot in EastEnders got off to a rocky start as tensions exploded on screen today.

If Lauren thought tussling with her father for the top job at work was the hardest part of her week, she’s in for a nasty surprise.

Lauren was shocked when Max revealed he was the car lot boss in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Lauren clashed with Max

As Lauren got ready for her first day at the car lot since Max bought the business from Jay Brown, Peter was there to support her. Not only did she have a new outfit for the occasion, but Peter also got her a new name plaque for her desk.

However, when Lauren arrived at work, the penny dropped that she and Max had got their wires crossed.

As Max unpacked his dart board and basketball hoop, Lauren was confused about why he was making himself so at home until he revealed he was the big boss.

Having assumed that Max would take more of a silent partner approach, Lauren’s nose put out of joint.

Determined not to let her dad put her off, she told Max that she had lots of ideas for the business. But he dismissed them at first and instead asked her to fetch him a latte.

Fuming, Lauren set him straight, so Max challenged her to sell the classic car on the forecourt in 24 hours.

Not wanting to let Max win, Lauren agreed. However, little did she know this challenge would lead her to big danger.

Lauren is attacked while taking Mark for a test drive in EastEnders tomorrow (Credit: BBC)

More drama to come tomorrow

Tomorrow’s episode turns up the tension as Lauren takes Mark Jr for a test drive in the classic car.

At first, it looks like she might prove Max wrong by landing a sale. But when Mark admits he doesn’t have the funds, Lauren’s plans hit a snag.

Trying to make amends, Mark offers to buy her lunch. But while Lauren waits in the car, thugs strike, stealing the vehicle and leaving her shaken. Mark rushes to her aid, bringing her back to Walford to Max and Peter. But this might just be the beginning of Lauren’s drama with Mark.

