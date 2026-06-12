Coronation Street star Jack P Shepherd celebrates pregnant wife Hanni’s birthday with baby expected to arrive in just weeks

Coronation Street favourite Jack P Shepherd and his wife Hanni are counting down the days as they prepare to welcome their baby, with the big arrival expected any time now.

The couple’s little one, affectionately referred to as Baby Shepherd, is due imminently after being given a due date of June 2026, and excitement is clearly building as they wait for their growing family to expand.

Jack announced the baby news on Valentine’s Day (Credit: ITV)

Jack P Shepherd and wife Hanni’s pregnancy

This week, Jack took to social media to share a fresh glimpse into life at home. He posted new photos of pregnant Hanni celebrating her birthday in style as the final weeks of pregnancy tick down.

Back in February, Jack first shared the couple’s joyful baby news on Valentine’s Day. He confirmed the exciting milestone with a romantic Instagram post.

In the reel, Hanni proudly showed off her baby bump in a white dress while Jack stood beside her holding a tiny pair of baby boots. The couple enjoyed a scenic photoshoot together, set to Benjamin Gordon’s track Back to You, marking the start of a brand new chapter for them as a family.

Jack captioned the post: “We’ve been keeping a secret… June 2026. Thank you so much to the dream team who made this so special for us.”

The actor, who already has daughter Nyla, 17, and son Reuben, 12, from a previous relationship, is preparing to become a dad again, this time with Hanni. Following the announcement, his Coronation Street co-stars quickly flooded the comments with congratulatory messages.

Jack treated the birthday girl (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street star Jack P Shepherd treats pregnant wife on birthday

Fast forward to this week, and Jack was once again sharing family moments online. Hanni marked her birthday just ahead of the baby’s arrival.

Posting two images, the first showed the couple dressed up for a romantic restaurant celebration, with a large bouquet of flowers displayed behind them. The second captured Hanni enjoying a cosy afternoon tea with her mum, with her baby bump clearly on show as the due date draws ever closer.

Jack captioned the post: “Happy Birthday Mrs, love you very much, treated her and mother in law to afternoon tea. [Bleep] we’re posh.”

The post quickly attracted attention from friends and fans alike, with Coronation Street co-star Sally Carman commenting: “Oooh lovely! Happy Birthday Hanni,” while Jane Danson added a red heart and “aw x.”

Fans also couldn’t help but notice Jack’s new shaved hairstyle, as the soap star appears to be in the process of a hair transplant journey. Many were quick to compliment the new look, with one writing: “Tell you what you can pull off the shaved head look.”

Another added: “The short hair really suits you Jack, and makes you look younger and very dapper, proper smart…” while a third simply said: “You really suit the no hair look.”

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Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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