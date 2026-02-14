Jack P Shepherd and wife Hanni announce ‘secret’ pregnancy as she shows off huge baby bump and reveals due date six months after wedding

Jack P Shepherd and wife Hanni have revealed that they’re having their first baby together!

The couple, who tied the knot back in July, shared the news on Instagram earlier this morning (Saturday, February 14).

Jack and Hanni are having a baby (Credit: Cover Images)

Jack P Shepherd and Hanni announce their ‘secret’ pregnancy

Six months on from their summer wedding in Manchester, Jack, 38, and Hanni, 35, have revealed that they’re expecting their first child together. Jack is already father to three children, two of whom he shares with ex Lauren Shippey.

The couple shared the happy news with a heartwarming video on Instagram today, which you can watch here.

In the video, Jack and Hanni, who is wearing a beautiful white gown, can be seen wandering the grounds of a country house. The house in question is Grantley Hall in Ripon, North Yorkshire.

In the professionally shot video, Jack can be seen cradling Hanni’s baby bump as they pose outside. At various points throughout the video, the Coronation Street star can be seen on his knees, kissing Hanni’s growing bump.

There are also plenty of shots of Hanni cradling her bump, and some heartwarming clips of the couple cuddling and placing their hands on her bump.

‘We’ve been keeping a secret’

Jack and Hanni shared the video on their Instagram accounts, which have a combined following of over 550k followers.

“We’ve been keeping a secret…June 2026,” they captioned the post.

“Thank you so much to the dream team who made this so special for us.”

The couple’s fans and followers flooded the comment section with their congratulations.

“Congratulations, you two!” Emmerdale star Daniel Brocklebank commented.

“Congratulations, guys!!! So happy for you both,” Corrie actress Samia Longchambon gushed.

“Oh my goodnessss!!!! Congratulations to the both of you,” Cait Fitton added.

“Congratulations!!! So happy for the pair you xxx,” Jack’s co-star, Alan Halsall wrote.

“Oh wonderful !!! Huge congratulations to you both,” Emmerdale star Natalie Anderson said.

Jack and Hanni got married in July (Credit: Cover Images)

Jack and Hanni’s wedding

Jack and Hanni tied the knot in July with a star-studded ceremony in Manchester.

The ceremony was hosted at Manchester Cathedral and saw several of Jack’s Coronation Street co-stars attend.

Hanni, who was fashionably late, stunned in a white gown with a full skirt and a white lace top. The dress featured an off-the-shoulder design with long lace sleeves.

She completed the look with a mini tiara, a one-of-a-kind design featuring the Yorkshire rose.

The reception was held at The Lowry Hotel in Salford.

The couple later enjoyed a honeymoon in Italy.

