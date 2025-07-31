Jack P. Shepherd is currently enjoying his honeymoon alongside his new wife, Hanni. The couple tied the knot over the weekend with a lavish ceremony in Manchester.

Now, Jack and Hanni have jetted off to Italy for their honeymoon, which so far has featured a day trip to Pompeii and a stunning hike.

Hanni and Jack got married over the weekend (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Jack P. Shepherd and wife Hanni tie the knot

Over the weekend, Coronation Street star Jack and Hanni tied the knot after eight years of romance.

The couple, who got engaged last summer during a holiday in Africa, married at a lavish ceremony in Manchester Cathedral, surrounded by friends, family, and celebrity guests.

Amongst the guests at the ceremony were Jack’s Corrie co-stars, including Tina O’Brien and Alan Halsall, and Celebrity Big Brother star Chris Hughes.

Hanni stunned in a white gown with a full skirt and a white lace top. The dress featured an off-the-shoulder design with long lace sleeves.

Jack, meanwhile, looked dapper in a white blazer, black waistcoat, and black trousers.

Sharing pictures from the big day on Instagram this week, Hanni wrote: “The love & energy in the room (and outside) was incredible – our hearts our truly full.”

Jack and Hanni are on their honeymoon (Credit: Instagram)

Jack P Shepherd and wife Hanni’s honeymoon

This week, Hanni and Jack are soaking up the sun with a loved-up holiday in Italy.

Earlier this week, Jack shared a stunning snap of a town built into the side of a mountain at dusk.

Meanwhile, Hanni shared some stunning pics of where they’re staying, captioning them “Amalfi, you have my heart”.

Earlier today (Thursday, July 31), Hanni and Jack shared some more pictures from their honeymoon.

The couple walked the Path of the Gods, a famous hiking trail on the Amalfi coast. The hike offers breathtaking views of the coast and the sea, and is around 7-8km long.

The newlyweds posed for a smiley selfie partway through the hike, giving fans a glimpse at the stunning views behind them.

Hanni also shared a brief clip of the beautiful coastline, as well as a snap of herself posing at the end of the trail.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jack P. Shepherd (@jackpshepherd88)

Jack P. Shepherd and Hanni’s Italian honeymoon

Yesterday (Wednesday, July 30), Jack and Hanni visited Pompeii, the ancient city that was destroyed during the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79AD.

The star shared a range of pictures of their trip, including one of the couple posing in what used to be wine merchent’s house, some pictures and clips of the city’s ruins, and casts of people who died in the eruption.

The soap star also included a brief clip of Hanni in a bikini, standing in the sea, with a stunning view of the town in the background.

Hanni shared some snaps of the vistas (Credit: Instagram)

Jack’s dig at the accommodation and Hanni being an ’emotional wreck’

However, it hasn’t all been stunning views, hot weather, and sun-soaked hikes for the couple.

Earlier this week, Jack shared a clip of him and Hanni standing on some decking above the sea, seemingly where they’re staying.

“Little choppy today. A few broken plates,” Jack joked. “A little bit too much chop!” Hanni then added. Jack then showed some of the caves nearby.

“One-Eyed Willy’s cave – where all the gold’s kept. That’s my room up there. Where I’m staying,” he said, before pointing out a tower nearby.

Hanni shared some snaps of Jack (Credit: Instagram)

Meanwhile, Hanni revealed in a post that she actually broke down over breakfast. However, it’s not because the food or the holiday is bad!

“WOW. The band at breakfast just broke me by playing Elvis, the song I heard played by the orchestra whilst I was waiting outside the Cathedral before I walked down the aisle,” she explained.

“I’m an emotional, but beautiful, wreck in Italy.”

Read more: Inside Jack P Shepherd’s wedding to fiancée Hanni – Corrie star guests; ’no-expense-spared’ day’; ‘perfect’ dress

So, what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.