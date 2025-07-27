Inside Jack P Shepherd’s wedding to wife Hanni Treweek – Corrie co-stars as groomsmen; only CBB star to attend; 10 carats tiara

Corrie star Jack P Shepherd married his wife Hanni Treweek at Manchester Cathedral on Saturday (July 26).

The actor, who plays David Platt in the iconic ITV soap, first met Hanni on the set of the show. They began dating in 2017 before announcing their engagement in June 2024.

Their big day proved to be lavish as many of Jack’s showbiz pals showed up to share their support. Here, we take a look at their magical wedding…

While surrounded by loved ones, Jack P Shepherd and Hanni’s wedding took place yesterday (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Jack P Shepherd wedding at Manchester Cathedral

Ahead of the ceremony, it was revealed that Jack and Hanni were having a “big white wedding” and had “gone all out to make sure it’s their dream day” with “no expense spared”.

In photos obtained by the Mirror, Jack arrived with his son, Reuben, whom he shares with his ex Lauren Shippey, in a red convertible Mustang.

Looking stylish for the occasion, Jack wore a cream blazer, black trousers and a black bow tie.

The stunning Manchester Cathedral, built in 1421, can accommodate around 940 people in total, and was jam-packed with familiar guests.

Star-studded guests

Jack’s fellow Corrie pals Colson Smith and Ben Price played a special role as groomsmen.

Photographed entering the venue together, the pair wore black suits with black bow ties and white shirts with wedding flowers in the front pocket of their jackets.

More Corrie favourites from Lucy Fallon, Tina O’Brien and Julia Goulding all turned up to the big day in colourful dresses.

Meanwhile, Helen Worth, who played Jack’s character’s mum, Gail Platt, was seen for the first time since leaving the soap.

Jack previously stated that none of his fellow Celebrity Big Brother housemates would not be invited. However, Chris Hughes still managed to attend without his partner, JoJo Siwa, who he met on the show.

Alan Halsall brings new girlfriend

Alan Halsall appeared with his new girlfriend, Ellie Dolan, as they were snapped walking into the venue holding hands.

Gushing about his new woman, Alan shared a snapshot of the pair on his Instagram Story while tagging her with a yellow heart emoji.

“Alan is really happy. Ellie is a great girl and they have lots of common. And she gets on so well with Sienna, which is so important to Alan. Sienna is his world,” a source told the Mirror in May.

While attending the wedding, Alan showed off his new girlfriend (Credit: Instagram)

Fashionably late bride

According to the Mirror, Hanni was fashionably late to her wedding by 12 minutes. With fans waiting outside the venue to share their support, she received a round of applause and cheers from the crowd.

Hanni stunned in a white gown with a full skirt and a white, lace top. The dress featured an off-the-shoulder design with long lace sleeves.

To complete her look, Hanni opted for a mini tiara, which was a one-of-a-kind design that featured the Yorkshire rose.

Designed by Kay Bradley, she opened up about the unique accessory.

“The York Rose Tiara is the sensational next step in the artistic journey of Bradley’s Jewellers York, drawing inspirations from the White Rose of Yorkshire, the changing seasons, and the unsurpassable talent of British goldsmiths,” she shared.

“This meticulous symbol of beauty, history and elegance features more than 10 carats of fancy-cut diamonds, set in recycled 9ct white gold.”

As she made her grand entrance, she was captured holding a bouquet of flowers while her bridesmaids held her long train from behind.

Jack and Hanni’s wedding reception took place at the Lowry hotel (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Jack P Shepherd wedding: Celebrations at five-star hotel

The newlywed couple soaked up the atmosphere as they walked out of the venue surrounded by white confetti. Beaming with joy, Jack and Hanni posed for official photos to commemorate their big day.

Soon after, all guests moved down to The Lowry hotel in Salford for the wedding breakfast and reception.

The bash saw more famous faces in attendance, including Peter Barlow actor Chris Gascoyne and Casualty star Jane Hazelgrove.

Corrie boss Kate Brooks also made an appearance.

Fellow Corrie co-stars, Sally Carman and Joe Duttine, were photographed making a grand exit with Joe grabbing his wife for a passionate kiss while Sally wrapped her legs around him.

However, Jack and wife Hanni reportedly made a more subtle exit at around 1 am. Hopping in the back of a black cab, the couple headed to their hotel in Manchester for some one-on-one time.

