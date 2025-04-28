Celebrity Big Brother winner Jack P Shepherd has cheekily snubbed his fellow housemates, insisting they will not be invited to his wedding.

Last Friday (April 25), the Corrie actor, who plays David Platt, in the ITV soap opera, was crowned this year’s champion. Meanwhile, Drag Race star Danny Beard and US entertainer JoJo Siwa finished in second and third place, respectively.

Jack said he will not be inviting his CBB housemates to his wedding (Credit: ITV)

Jack P Shepherd snubs Celebrity Big Brother housemates

On Monday (April 28), Jack appeared on Good Morning Britain alongside the show’s showbiz editor Richard Arnold. When asked whether any of his housemates were invited to his wedding to fiancée Hanni Treweek, Jack shared a blunt response.

“No, I don’t think so. Come on. I’ve only known them three weeks. I’ve got a guest list a mile long,” he said.

“Chris keeps asking for an invite don’t he? I’m like ‘I don’t think you will pal’ before joking: “I haven’t even told him the date.”

During his time in the house, former Love Island contestant Chris Hughes mentioned Jack’s wedding, admitting he knew he wouldn’t be attending.

Jack and Hanni got engaged last year (Credit: YouTube)

Is Jack P Shepherd married?

Jack P Shepherd has yet to officially tie the knot with girlfriend Hanni.

The pair first began dating in 2017 before going public in 2018. They first met on the set of Corrie when she worked as a storyline writer and researcher.

When both appeared on Loose Women, they discussed their plans to have children and get married one day.

“I think we fell quite quickly and from that we just clicked, and we were on the same page, and you do have those conversations but yeah I think we would like to… in the future,” Hanni said.

After many years together, Jack popped the big question in June 2024 while they were enjoying a safari vacation in Tanzania.

Read more: Celebrity Big Brother backlash as housemates turn on Jack P Shepherd

Are you a fan of Jack? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to hear your thoughts!