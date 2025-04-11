Fans of Celebrity Big Brother were left questioning the same thing after they noticed housemates turn on Jack P Shepherd.

The Corrie actor is currently appearing on the ITV reality show and is facing this series’ first public vote tonight (April 11). The 37 year old is up for eviction alongside former MP Michael Fabricant, 74, and Hollywood actor Mickey Rourke, 72.

Jack is facing the first public vote of the series tonight (Credit: ITV)

Celebrity Big Brother star Jack P Shepherd receives most nominations

During Thursday night’s show, the 13 housemates participated in nominations for the first time.

Jack received eight nominations, the most of any housemate. He was nominated by Angellica Bell, Chesney Hawkes, Danny Beard, Donna Preston, Ella Rae Wise, JoJo Siwa, Patsy Palmer and Trisha Goddard.

When Angellica have her reasons, she said she likes to “call him the observer” as he like to “sit back and sometimes not get so involved in what’s happening”. The One Show presenter insisted it makes her “feel a little bit awkward”.

Donna’s reason, on the other hand, was purely down to Jack wearing lots of aftershave.

“I think he just goes a bit overboard on the aftershave and it’s just cutting the back of my throat and sometimes it makes me gag. Jack uses three different sprays a day and it’s like a cocktail,” she said.

Singer Chesney Hawkes, who recently revealed he was molested as a child, referred to Jack as “stand-offish”.

EastEnders star Patsy took her reasoning to the next level, insisting his face gives her “nightmares”.

She said: “I sleep next to Jack and he looked today like The Joker. I have nightmares about The Joker, he could trigger nightmares for me which I don’t like.”

Declaring she doesn’t like “the face of The Joker,” Patsy added: “I won’t watch the film, I don’t like that face, I don’t like when I see it on Halloween. I’m not saying it’s his face. He’s a nice-looking guy but… just gonna give me nightmares.”

Trisha said he has a “dark sense of humour”, while Danny claimed Jack “enjoys messing with your mind”. JoJo and Ella implied that he is a game player.

Fans question why Jack received so many nominations (Credit: ITV)

CBB fans ‘confused’ by nominations

Following last night’s nominations, fans are confused about the housemates’ reasons for nominating Jack.

“Need to see more from Jack because WHAT has he done to warrant all of these nominations,” one user wrote on X.

“I’m so confused with these nominations?! Jack got a nomination cos he doesn’t like being hugged…..” another shared.

“JACK HAS HAD ABSOLUTELY ZERO SCREENTIME BUT HE’S TRAUMATISED EVERYONE??” a third questioned.

“What the hell did jack do to everyone,” a fourth person expressed.

“Jack is getting so many nominations, I’m so shocked?!” a fifth person wrote.

“I didn’t even realise Jack was still on the show, what are we not seeing, is he really that bad?” another said.

Celebrity Big Brother continues tonight (April 11) at 9pm on ITV1.

