This Morning’s Michelle Elman moves on from cheating ex as she makes surprise First Dates appearance

This Morning expert Michelle Elman is set to appear on First Dates tonight (July 18), where she’s matched with a widower, a year after she split from her cheating fiancé.

The This Morning star, a life coach who often contributes to the ITV show, goes on a date with electrician and former golfer Greg Peters, who lost his partner, Anna, in a car accident. He shares that she was able to save lives by being an organ donor, and that he feels he’s now ready to find love again.

32-year-old Michelle, meanwhile, revealed last year that she’d split from her ex-fiancé after finding out that he’d cheated on her on the same day he proposed.

Michelle teased her First Dates appearance on her Instagram Stories (Credit: Instagram/@michelleelman)

Michelle on her First Dates appearance – ‘my cheeks were hurting from laughing’

In an Instagram post yesterday, Michelle shared the news of her First Dates appearance, writing: “The secret is out! I went on @firstdates and I’ve not seen the episode myself yet and will be watching it live with you tomorrow on @channel4 . What I can tell you from my lived experience of the date though is that it was so positive my cheeks were hurting from laughing and smiling so much. Excited for you to meet my mystery date too – he’s a good one.”

He’s a good one.

On her Instagram Stories, she shared a screenshot of an article covering the date, complete with photos of both parties, and joked: “Not sure how they found such a serious photo of both [Greg] and I because we laughed so hard that the other daters heard us from the floor above.”

Michelle shared her own story on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Fiancé’s affair was with one of Michelle’s followers

After a social media absence last April, she took to Instagram to explain why, saying: “I’m really putting my heart on my sleeve here and this is the most vulnerable I have ever got on here. I don’t know how to make this video so I’m just going to get into it. The last you heard from me I was engaged and I’m not any more.

“The day I posted that engagement photo was also the day I found out he had been cheating on me and one of the women he was cheating on me with actually followed me and that’s how I found out.”

Michelle said that she didn’t blame the woman he was cheating on her with, explaining: “She’s a lovely woman, and she didn’t know, and you’ve got to love his taste in women. You’ve got to laugh. We’re laughing and crying a lot over here.”

It later came out that her ex had been begging her to take him back, while she said that the couple had been trying for a baby before they called off their engagement, too.

She paid tribute to the other This Morning stars, however, describing them as “amazing” in their support. She added: “From the moment I walked in, Cat [Deeley] was just so compassionate, she came into the make-up room and gave me a massive hug. Ben [Shephard] said to me how brave I was, how courageous I was. They were so reassuring.”

