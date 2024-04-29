Michelle Elman, who has regularly appeared on ITV show This Morning, has revealed she has split from her partner after discovering he had cheated.

The body confidence coach said her engagement ended after just 24 hours. She unfortunately discovered he had been cheating after he proposed.

In a video shared to her Instagram page on Monday, Michelle explained her absence from the social media platform. In the caption, Michelle said: “I’m really putting my heart on my sleeve here and this is the most vulnerable I have ever got on here.”

Michelle Elman splits from partner

She said: “I don’t know how to make this video so I’m just going to get into it. The last you heard from me I was engaged and I’m not anymore.

“The day I posted that engagement photo was also the day I found out he had been cheating on me and one of the women he was cheating on me with actually followed me and that’s how I found out.”

Michelle – who has also appeared on Loose Women – continued: “She’s a lovely woman, and she didn’t know, and you’ve got to love his taste in women. You’ve got to laugh. We’re laughing and crying a lot over here.”

ITV This Morning star Michelle on cheating partner

Michelle, who has offered her life advice to viewers on ITV’s This Morning, went on: “The main thing people say with cheating is ‘did you know’ and obviously not because I said yes to marrying him. If someone wants to actively deceive you, they will.

“When it comes to life coaches there’s this illusion that we’re perfect, that we’re all knowing or we have our lives together, that’s not true.”

Becoming tearful, Michelle added: “My own life coach says we never let a good crisis go to waste, and this is a crisis. I think I am a good life coach because I [bleep] more than you.

Michelle called off her engagement (Credit: Cover Images)

“I’ll rephrase that I didn’t [bleep] up, he did. He [bleep] up a really good thing. And it was a good thing.”

Meanwhile, Michelle concluded her emotional video asking people not to “go searching for him”. She said her friends have called him bad names, which is “not making me feel better”.

She said: “This was a person I loved for many years and I still do love. Frankly I wouldn’t be a life coach if I didn’t believe that people could learn and grow from their mistakes.”

