Ben Shephard forced to take over as Cat Deeley left in tears on This Morning

During a segment on This Morning today, host Cat Deeley was visibly moved to tears during a conversation with a guest.

The emotional scene saw 47-year-old Cat struggle to articulate her feelings and she stumbled over her words while introducing a segment about the powerful bond between dogs and their owners.

Cat and co-host Ben Shephard were joined by guest Kerry Irving and his three dogs.

Cat Deeley struggled to finish her segment (Credit: ITV)

Cat Deeley in tears on This Morning

Kerry shared the touching story of his dog Max, a miracle dog who died in 2022 at the age of 14. He adopted Max in 2008 following a severe car accident.

Kerry had fallen into a deep depression following the accident, and the bond he formed with Max was a lifeline for him.

Max not only captured hearts on social media, becoming an internet sensation, but also raised close to £300,000 for charities including the PDSA. His fame and charity work earned him the animal equivalent of an OBE.

Kerry made an appearance on This Morning to promote his upcoming book. Titled “Forever Max”, it celebrates his pup’s incredible legacy.

The emotional weight of the segment was clear as Cat tearfully introduced Kerry.

“In 2022, Max sadly passed away at the age of 14 but his legacy lives on, Kerry’s fundraising continues,” her voice broke as she continued. “We were talking about dogs in the break. Er, he’s got the spaniels, carry on, you read…” referring to Ben.

Realising Cat was unable to continue, Ben jumped in and took over.

He later addressed Cat’s emotional reaction, saying: “The reason Cat is getting upset is because the idea of losing a dog, you lost a dog you still think about all the time.”

The hosts were joined by Kerry Irving and his dogs (Credit: ITV)

This Morning today

Similar to Cat, many viewers also had emotional reactions to the segment. Taking to social media to share their feelings, one fan wrote: “Awful losing a dog, mine was 16 when we had to put her to sleep #thismorning.”

Another sent some words of support: “Dogs always know when someone is in pain and needs comfort. They are such special animals. So glad this man and Max found each other and Max’s legacy will always live on. What a beautiful, emotional story.”

“It’s amazing how animals absolutely save people,” a third view tweeted.

A fourth view shared their love for the hosts: “@benshephard and @catdeeley really are two very special presenters. Their empathy and love to the Max story #thismorning.”

Cat walked off set yesterday (Credit: ITV)

Cat Deeley walks off This Morning

This is the second time this week Cat has had to take a breather from hosting. During yesterday’s episode, Cat walked off-set of This Morning after Ben made a raunchy joke.

Luckily, it was all in good fun – and she returned a few minutes later.

Read more: Cat Deeley walks off This Morning set as Ben Shephard makes crude joke on air: ‘This relationship just ended’

This Morning airs weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

So, what do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.