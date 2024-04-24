Cat Deeley walks off This Morning set as Ben Shephard makes crude joke on air: ‘This relationship just ended’

A raunchy discussion between the This Morning hosts and Lorraine led to host Cat Deeley jokingly walking off set today.

Cat and Ben Shephard are the new permanent hosts after Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby‘s departures last year.

And today’s episode came with a bit of drama after Cat left the set due to Ben and Lorraine’s jokes.

Cat didn’t look impressed with Ben’s naughty joke… (Credit: ITV)

Cat Deeley on This Morning today

The drama began on Tuesday (April 23) when the trio were discussing their upcoming guest – a man with ‘Britain’s biggest penis’.

Lorraine joked to Ben: “Oh is that you?” to which Ben then added: “I don’t know what to say to that.”

Following on, Cat, Ben and Lorraine met again before today’s show. Ben and Cat were telling viewers what was coming up on the programme. This time the topic steered towards the concept of an open relationship and people who have multiple sexual partners.

Ben joked: “How do you fit it all in? That’s what I am going to ask.”

Turning to Cat, he quipped: “Similar question to yesterday, isn’t it?”

Cat walked off set after Ben’s joke! (Credit: ITV)

“Oh God,” Lorraine laughed. “Ben Shephard you are so naughty!”

As Ben and Lorraine dissolved into laughter, Cat wasn’t too impressed. “Bye!” she retorted, before walking out of shot, leaving Ben laughing.

“This open relationship has just ended completely,” Ben joked.

Luckily, it was all in good fun, as Cat could be heard laughing off-screen. She returned to join Ben a few minutes later when they began broadcasting.

Cat has faced some criticism as the new This Morning host (Credit: Cover Images)

Cat on This Morning

The 47-year-old presenter has faced a difficult start to her new presenting gig, with many viewers complaining.

After last Monday’s (April 15) episode, Cat faced backlash for her outfit choices. She chose to dress down in a graphic T-shirt and trousers, but viewers weren’t too impressed.

One viewer complained: “WTF, whatever she’s wearing on her legs.”

“Cat and Ben right pair of scruffs, reckon they still on holiday,” another wrote, referring to Ben and Cat returning from their Easter break.

“Ben and Cat look like they just grabbed the nearest [bleep] out of their closet,” a third viewer was unimpressed.

And following her hosting debut in March, many viewers branded Cat as an “insufferable” host.

One viewer wrote: “Cat is getting more insufferable by the minute. Shouting out over guests. Interrupting everyone.

“Thank God Ben is there desperately trying to maintain a bit of professionalism. This woman is not what we’ve been waiting so long for.”

However, ITV bosses are reportedly “thrilled” with Cat and Ben‘s viewing numbers – so it’s unlikely they’ll be going anywhere anytime soon!

