Cat Deeley reportedly raised eyebrows with her appearance on This Morning last week due to the host’s outfit choices.

The former SMTV presenter took to the This Morning set in a T-shirt and jeans last Monday (April 15), taking a relaxed approach alongside co-host Ben Shephard, but not everybody was on board with Cat’s outfit.

One viewer complained on X, formerly Twitter: “WTF, whatever she’s wearing on her legs looks like used Bacofoil.”

Some thought Ben and Cat’s outfits last week were too casual (Credit: ITV)

Cat Deeley on This Morning

Another social media user commented: “Sorry, but Cat and Ben are just too casually dressed and not looking professional.”

On Tuesday, however, Cat changed tack and went slightly smarter with a shirt dress. Meanwhile, on Wednesday, she opted for a tunic and leather trousers.

Cat and Ben have been criticised by some This Morning viewers (Credit: ITV)

A source told The Sun: “There were a few raised eyebrows by Cat’s outfit choice on Monday as it was so casual. It was a good thing there was no politician booked on the show to be interviewed or any breaking news.

“It’s important to dress professionally. She appeared smarter as the week wore on.”

Meanwhile, regular Friday co-hosts Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary were asked by many followers if they could take over as regular This Morning presenters in place of Cat and Ben.

Should Friday hosts Alison and Dermot present on a regular basis? Some fans think so (Credit: ITV)

When Alison posted a snap of her dancing with Dermot online, a whole host of fans were quick to ask them to take over on a full-time basis. One asked: “Please, you and Dermot to be the main presenters. What is wrong with the producers, are they blind? Come bring the fun guys.”

Another said: “I cannot understand why these two aren’t the main hosts. Mind-boggling.”

Cat and Ben are a “strong team” for This Morning

Despite some criticism, however, one body language expert has said that Cat and Ben make a “strong team” on This Morning. Darren Stanton said on behalf of Betfair Roulette last week: “When we look at how often Cat and Ben mirror each other’s body language, it’s present but it is less frequent than other presenting duos.

“I sense they are still adjusting to each other as a duo and are gradually finding their feet – but they are in it together and work as a strong team, who have each other’s backs.”

ED! has approached reps for Cat for comment.

Read more: This Morning star Josie Gibson announces new role with Iceland: ‘Can’t wait for people to see it’

So, what do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.