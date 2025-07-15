Fern Britton and ex-husband Phil Vickery in ‘awkward’ TV ‘reunion’ – minutes after her ‘jibe’ about ‘distrusting’ men

Former This Morning host Fern Britton seemingly threw shade just minutes before she and her ex-husband Phil Vickery found themselves in an “awkward” TV ‘reunion’.

During Tuesday’s Lorraine (July 15), Fern appeared on the daytime TV programme to promote her book, A Cornish Legacy, and her new TV show, Inside The Vets.

Fern appeared on Lorraine to promote her book (Credit: ITV)

Fern Britton and Phil Vickery in unexpected TV ‘reunion’

Fern’s latest novel focuses on character Cordelia Jago, who thinks very highly of her friendships and her aunt.

In her interview with Lorraine Kelly, Fern said: “The curious thing about getting older, you think you’re not going to make any new friends, yet new friends do keep coming.

“You must recognise that, I’m all into this repowering, not being empowered, but repowering, the power you had in yourself when you were young, into this older person who has little responsibilities now, we don’t have to get up and do the school run. We don’t have to do anything like that.”

She added: “She’s gradually empowered herself, distrusting of men, doesn’t want anything… This is kind of write what you know…”

Lorraine began to laugh to herself as Fern stated: “And a nice person does turn up.”

Enter Phil…

However, things took an awkward turn when Lorraine, minutes later, spoke to This Morning hosts Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard about what was to come on Tuesday’s show.

After Cat revealed This Morning would be continuing its cosmetic cowboy investigation, Ben revealed Fern’s ex was also on the programme.

“Phil is in the kitchen with some ultimate delicious summer salads!” he said.

The chef then appeared on screen, smiling awkwardly inside the studio kitchen.

Phil appeared on This Morning straight after Lorraine (Credit: ITV)

‘This is not going to end well’

Naturally, viewers reacted online to the “awkward” situation.

“That link from Fern to Phil (her ex) wasn’t awkward at all #ThisMorning #Lorraine,” one user wrote on X.

“Awkward #lorraine,” another person shared.

Phil Vickery on This Morning and Fern Britton on Lorraine, both in the same building, ITV scrambling for security now in case we have a domestic between them.

“Oh dear, that was a bit awkward, Phil Vickery on This Morning and Fern Britton on Lorraine, both in the same building, ITV scrambling for security now in case we have a domestic between them, two people that can’t stand each other, this is not going to end well, I am here 4 it #ThisMorning,” a third remarked.

Phil and Fern tied the knot in 2000 but suddenly split in 2020. In a recent interview, Fern revealed she and her ex are not on speaking terms.

Fern has three children from her previous marriage to television executive Clive Jones – twins Harry and Jack and daughter Grace. Phil Vickery acted as a stepfather to them. She also shares daughter Winnie, 23, with Phil.

Read more: The One Show viewers blown away by Fern Britton’s appearance as they declare she looks ‘fantastic’

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.