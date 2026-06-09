Keeping up with the Keegans!? Mark Wright ‘begs Michelle Keegan to save his career’ with reality TV move

We might be seeing more of the stunning Michelle Keegan on our screens if her hubby Mark Wright gets his own way.

The rumour mill is churning and insiders have emerged claiming Mark is hopeful that his talented TV star wife will swoop in and save his career.

Michelle’s career is thriving (Credit: Fred Duval / SplashNews.com)

Mark Wright has big plans for Michelle Keegan

Apparently, Mark Wright is struggling with Michelle Keegan’s ongoing success. Her acting career continues to thrive, meanwhile, Mark is allegedly said to feel like he’s “been eclipsed” by his superstar other half.

Sources claim that Mark is eager to work with his wife Michelle on a new project. One that will put them on the TV screen together.

“On paper, Mark and Michelle are a dream pairing. They’re both hugely successful, they’ve got massive fanbases and TV execs feel that viewers would love to see more of them as a couple. There have been countless conversations about possible projects – from co-hosting shows to glossy lifestyle series and a fly-on-the-wall documentary. Mark is definitely the one who gets excited by those ideas. He thinks people would enjoy seeing more of what they’re like at home and he’d jump at the chance if the right project came along.”

Mark is a star in his own right. From Towie to Strictly to I’m A Celeb, he has done it all. He even cracked the US and previously moved to LA to host entertainment show Extra alongside Mario Lopez.

But since moving back to the UK in 2019, Mark has apparently struggled to build up momentum. Meanwhile, Michelle is always booked.

Mark has big plans (Credit: Zak Hussein / SplashNews.com)

Michelle’s career is thriving whilst Mark’s has gone stale

Most recently wowing fans in Brassic, Ten Pound Poms and Fool Me Once. Not to mention, her social media career continues to go from strength to strength with brand deals with huge names like Very, Sky, Rituals, Estee Lauder and Charlotte Tilbury.

Michelle’s career appears to be non-stop and it hasn’t slowed down. The couple welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Palma, who recently turned one, in March last year.

This year, Michelle is lined up for even more hits.

She is set to work with Fool Me Once’s author Harlan Coben again for The Woods and will be starring in ITV’s crime thriller The Blame alongside Douglas Booth.

Unsurprisingly, Mark is said to be hopeful that he and Michelle could be a telly dream team together. But Michelle, who recently celebrated turning 39, might not be so sure.

Michelle Keegan is ‘cautious’ about working with hubby Mark Wright

“Michelle has always been a bit more cautious about working with Mark,” a source alleged to Heat. “She’s put a lot of energy into building her acting career and that’s where her focus is. She’s very selective about what she takes on. That’s not to say she’s against a reality show – far from it. But Michelle likes to make sure every project will advance her career, whereas Mark is more up for trying anything if he thinks people will like it.”

The insider went on to claim: “If they do decide to team up professionally, it will need to be on something that genuinely excites Michelle and fits with where she wants to go next. For Mark, it would be the best of both worlds. He’d love to do a big TV project and the idea of sharing the experience with Michelle has always appealed to him. It’s definitely something he’s keen to make happen.”

Would you tune in if Mark and Michelle did team up for a reality TV show?

Michelle and Mark’s representatives have been contacted for comment.

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