Danniella Westbrook set for six more procedures on her face as she makes heartbreaking confession

Danniella Westbrook is set for six more procedures on her face after undergoing facial reconstruction recently.

The star, 52, showed off the results of her latest surgery during an appearance on Vanessa Feltz’s show yesterday (Monday, June 8).

Danniella was on the show yesterday (Credit: Channel 5)

Danniella Westbrook to undergo six more procedures on her face

During an appearance on Vanessa, Danniella, who shot to fame as a teen in the 90s when she was cast in EastEnders, revealed that she’s had six surgeries over the next 18 months to reconstruct her face.

The star has been open about her struggles with addiction since finding fame.

In March, the star flew to Dubai to have a full face, neck, and brow lift, as well as a lip and nose reconstruction.

The star also revealed that she will have another surgery this week to have a metal cheekbone implanted in her face.

“I’ve been for umpteen surgeries, I’m coming up to surgery number six at the moment, this Thursday, so it’s quite scary,” she said on the show.

“Since I got older, the osteoporosis has set in on my bone. So on this side of my face, I don’t have any bone at all. So they’ve got to rebuild all my bones. At the moment, it’s filler, but they’ve really got to do a metal bone. There’s got to be put in there,” she explained.

Danniella has further surgeries to come (Credit: Channel 5)

Danniella Westbrook on upcoming surgeries

Danniella continued, saying: “So I’ve got to do at some point a metal cheekbone here and connect it to further up in here where the bone isn’t corroding.”

Vanessa then asked the star how many more surgeries she is expecting to have.

She said: “Another six to go, I think, after this one. The next one they’re doing is like a hare lip reversal. Because my lip’s so far up now, where it’s pulling up that way. Every two and a half, three months, I’m in surgery. I hate looking in the mirror.

“I’ve just recently had to have a facelift to realign both sides of my face because they were so wonky, just to get this nose in a certain position so we could start working on that.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danniella Westbrook (@danniellawestbrook_73)

Danniella on the trolling she’s received

Danniella also opened up about the trolling she’s received over her appearance.

“I’ve people telling me to die and go kill myself and stuff like that,” she revealed.

“I’ve had terrible trolling, but I’ve also had a hell of a lot of nice people. I’ve had a lot of people that support me and a lot of lovely people online.

“I think sometimes it’s best just not to look at it, so I don’t often run my social media.”

Opening up about her life at the moment, she said: “I am having a lovely life, every day I wake up breathing is a result after everything I’ve been through and put myself through. I’m single, I’m happy, I’m busy. I’ve got my own celebrity talent agency with my sister-in-law, which I love.

“Well, I wouldn’t mind [finding love again] if it came in the shape of Professor Green. Since I watched him on Celebs Go Dating, he’s my celebrity crush. I would love to do that show,” she then said.

Danniella also confirmed she was sober and that she’s “happy”.

Read more: Danniella Westbrook supported as she issues emotional public statement

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