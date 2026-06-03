Danniella Westbrook supported as she issues emotional public statement

Actor Danniella Westbrook was supported by fans after she was asked to offer a piece of advice for those struggling.

The former EastEnders star, who famously played Sam Mitchell in the BBC soap opera, has been open about her struggles with addiction since finding fame.

Last June, the 52-year-old soap legend announced she was having surgery to rebuild her face again following her cocaine addiction. In February, she reportedly had a full face, neck and brow lift to go with her lip and nose reconstruction.

Danniella attended the Scary Movie premiere last night (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Danniella Westbrook shares emotional advice

Since having the work done, Danniella has been making several public appearances. Last night (June 2), the former Celebrity Big Brother contestant attended the premiere for Scary Movie 6, which will debut in UK cinemas on June 5.

On her Instagram page, she posted a snapshot of herself on the red carpet with MAFS UK star Steven Springett.

“We had a ball @scarymovie premiere last night huge thanks to @paramountuk @marlonwayans @scarymovie and the queen of queens @starboxxpr #fun #scary #scarymovie #london @stevespringett4,” she wrote in her caption.

For the occasion, Danniella looked glam in a white dress and jacket paired with black heels. She tied her signature blonde locks up and wore a stylish Chanel scarf around her neck.

In addition to posing on the carpet, Danniella also participated in some press. When interviewed by Sugapuff, she was asked to offer advice for those who are “finding it hard to move on” in life.

In response, Danniella said: “Every day is a new beginning, so judge yourself for yesterday. Go for what you can do today!”

“Give a round of applause for Danniella Westbrook. Can we make it normal to cheer and celebrate people who have been through the toughest challenges in life AND THEY STILL COME OUT, show up and be the best,” Sugapuff wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sugapuff (@sugapuffofficial)

‘She’s so down to earth’

Following the upload, fans offered their support for Danniella.

“Come back to EastEnders, we miss you,” one user wrote.

“She’s so down to earth and a lovely person,” another person shared.

“Facing the world head-on, throughout all life storms, I’m proud of you. Keep pushing forward…… keep showing up and showing off,” a third remarked.

“Think she’s amazing so strong !!! Carry on fighting, beautiful lady x,” a fourth said.

Read more: Danniella Westbrook ‘smouldering’ as she wows followers following facial reconstruction surgery

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