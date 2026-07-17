Lauren Laverne has shared a heartbreaking new health update, revealing she has been diagnosed with smouldering myeloma just 18 months after getting the all-clear from cancer.

The BBC presenter, 48, told fans on Instagram that she now has a chronic condition. She also reassured them that she feels OK and does not need treatment right now.

She wrote: “I’ve been diagnosed with something called smouldering myeloma (yes that is a weird name and no I’d never heard of it either).”

Lauren Laverne added: “It’s an asymptomatic blood and bone marrow disorder that in some people can develop into blood cancer.”

What is smouldering myeloma? Smouldering myeloma is an asymptomatic blood and bone marrow disorder. It is not active myeloma, but it can develop into blood cancer in some cases. People with smouldering myeloma often have no symptoms and may only find out through monitoring or blood tests carried out for another reason. Management can include regular check-ups such as blood tests, scans including MRI, and bone marrow biopsies to watch for any changes. Treatment is not always needed straight away. Doctors may recommend monitoring until there are signs the condition is progressing.

Lauren Laverne explains the diagnosis in her own words

The Desert Island Discs host quickly moved to calm fears. She said the risk in her case is low.

She wrote: “Thankfully for me, the risk of this happening in my case is pretty low.”

Lauren got the all-clear a few months after going public with her diagnosis (Credit: David Parry / Shutterstock)

Lauren also said: “At the moment I feel OK and don’t need treatment.”

She explained why many people do not realise they have it. Lauren wrote: “Most people my age who have it have no idea – it tends to be cancer survivors like me who are diagnosed early as we’re so carefully monitored.”

She also stressed that this diagnosis is separate from her earlier cancer and recent surgery. In her words: “It has nothing to do with my previous illness or my recent surgery, it’s just one of those things.”

Lauren said there is no cure. She added that her immune system is “a bit compromised”.

Doctors will now monitor her with blood tests, MRIs and bone marrow biopsies. Lauren joked that she has “recently discovered are even less fun than they sound”.

Why Lauren Laverne decided now was the right time

Lauren Laverne also opened up about why she chose to go public. She said other well-known figures helped her by speaking honestly about similar experiences.

She said that “seeing others in the public eye cope with comparable situations has helped [her]”.

Even in a difficult moment, she kept her sense of humour. She captioned her post: “I call it Smouldering Mye. Sounds more like a drag queen.”

This latest update comes after a tough period for the broadcaster. In August 2024, Lauren announced she had cancer and was recovering in hospital.

Lauren Laverne’s recent health timeline August 2024: Lauren Laverne announced she had cancer and was recovering in hospital.

November 2024: She returned to work after taking time off to recover.

November 2024: She said she had been given the all clear.

July 2026: She shared that she had been diagnosed with smouldering myeloma.

July 2026: She said she feels OK, does not need treatment at the moment, and will be monitored with tests and scans.

She returned to work in November that year after “taking some time off to get better”. That was also when she revealed she had been given the all clear.

In her latest post, Lauren reflected on everything she has faced. She said she has had some “difficult experiences in the last eight years” and has “learned more from them than some people do in a lifetime”.

The support for Lauren Laverne came flooding in fast

Friends and fans quickly filled the comments with love. Jessie Ware wrote: “Sending you all the love. Thank you for sharing.”

Dr Amir Khan added: “Oh Lauren sending you all the love. You are such a wonderful beautiful person. Please call me if you need anything.”

Jamz Supernova also wrote: “Love Lauren you always lead by example and grace. Thank you for being you. I hope you enjoy your time with fam.”

Lauren told followers she will take a couple of weeks off on holiday before returning to work as normal.

Read more: Beverley Callard issues heartbreaking health update after cancer diagnosis as she admits she’s ‘numb’

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