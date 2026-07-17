What is sex strangulation? The Coronation Street Betsy storyline explained

Coronation Street has launched a powerful new storyline for Betsy Swain this week, putting the spotlight on the dangers of sex strangulation after the teenager suffered two strokes.

Betsy became seriously ill after a blood clot formed following a temporary loss of circulation caused by Dylan strangling her during sex. The act had been consensual, but neither of them realised the serious risks involved.

With worrying figures showing the practice is becoming increasingly common among young people, here’s what sex strangulation is and why the soap has chosen to tackle the issue.

Betsy had two strokes (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street’s Betsy strangled by Dylan during sex

This week on the cobbles, Betsy Swain was rushed to hospital after suffering a stroke at just 18 years old.

While doctors carried out further tests, Betsy then suffered a second stroke. Her speech was affected, she struggled to remember the names of things, and the right side of her body became weakened.

After discovering that a blood clot had formed in her neck and temporarily cut off circulation to her brain, a doctor asked Betsy whether she’d recently experienced any pressure being applied to her neck.

Betsy then revealed that Dylan had strangled her during sex. The pair had both consented to it, believing that ‘everyone did it,’ and Dylan had no idea that even light pressure could cause serious harm.

Having seen examples of it online, neither of them understood the potentially devastating consequences.

Now, Betsy faces a long road to recovery while also trying to come to terms with boyfriend Dylan’s arrest.

Coronation Street viewers baffled by Betsy and Dylan storyline

The storyline has left many viewers taking to social media to question why anyone would willingly take part in such a dangerous act.

As the soap didn’t go into detail about why some people choose to engage in it, many fans admitted they had never even heard of the ‘trend’ before.

One fan commented: “Sexual strangulation? What’s that about? No, don’t tell me. I’m too old, I want to keep my innocence!!”

Another person asked: “Can that really happen? I’ve never heard of it before because of light strangulation.”

A third added: “Why…why would anyone find this a turn on during sex?!”

It’s a very real issue (Credit: ITV)

What is sex strangulation?

Coronation Street is drawing attention to a very real issue affecting many young people. According to studies by IFAS, 55% of people aged 16-34 have been strangled or have strangled someone during sex.

Sex strangulation, sometimes referred to as ‘choking,’ describes compressing, grabbing or holding someone’s neck during sex, temporarily restricting blood or air flow.

So why do some people take part despite the risks? IFAS says pornography has played a significant role in ‘normalising’ violent sex, taking the act from bondage and being considered a ‘kink’ into the bedrooms of young people.

People who strangle a partner or choose to be strangled often describe seeking feelings of ‘euphoria’ or a ‘high,’ while others associate it with power and dominance.

However, sex strangulation carries serious risks. It can lead to strokes, loss of consciousness, PTSD, suicidal thoughts, haemorrhages and even death, making it a practice with potentially life-changing consequences.