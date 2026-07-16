Who is Mazz Murray? Meet the actress playing Joel’s mum Cleo in EastEnders

EastEnders fans saw Joel Marshall make his return to Walford tonight (Thursday, July 16), but this time he wasn’t alone as his mum Cleo arrived alongside him.

The character of Cleo is played by actress Mazz Murray. Many viewers may recognise from her impressive career on stage and screen.

As well as being a familiar face in the acting world, Mazz also has a special connection to her EastEnders co-star. She is the real-life aunt of the actor playing her on-screen son.

Mazz Murray plays Cleo (Credit: BBC)

Joel Marshall’s mum Cleo arrives in Walford

Vicki Fowler was left stunned tonight when she opened the door to find Joel and his mum Cleo standing there.

With Joel’s release causing concern among Walford residents, many had been waiting to see what would happen when he returned.

Cleo had already contacted Vicki to explain that she no longer wanted Joel living with her, leaving Vicki and Ross in a difficult situation.

Now, Cleo has arrived at Vicki’s doorstep with Joel in tow, appearing ready to leave her son in her hands.

Cleo turned up in Walford today (Credit: BBC)

Who plays Cleo in EastEnders?

Cleo is played by actress and singer Mazz Murray.

The star is known for her powerful voice, with an impressive three octave range, and has become a recognisable name in the West End.

Originally from London, Mazz is 51 years old and has enjoyed a successful career across television, film and theatre.

What else has Mazz Murray appeared in?

This isn’t Mazz’s first appearance in EastEnders, as she has previously taken on other roles in the BBC soap.

She appeared as Miranda in 2004 and later played Julie in 2017.

Away from Walford, Mazz has featured in films and TV shows including Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again! as an ensemble performer, as well as Strike, The Bill, and Ben Elton: The Man From Auntie.

Her theatre career includes playing Donna Sheridan in the West End production of Mamma Mia, Mama Morton in Chicago, Killer Queen in We Will Rock You, and Norma Desmond in Sunset Boulevard.

She has also appeared in productions including Rent, A Girl Called Dusty and Fame.

Cleo will appear in just two episodes (Credit: BBC)

Mazz Murray’s real-life link to Joel actor Max Murray

Mazz Murray’s EastEnders storyline has an extra special connection, as she is actually the real-life aunt of her on-screen son.

The actress is thrilled to be part of Joel’s family storyline alongside her nephew Max Murray, who plays Joel in the BBC soap.

Speaking about working with Max, Mazz said: “It was so wonderful to be part of these EastEnders episodes as we delve into Joel’s familial past, and my experience was made all the better working alongside my talented, gorgeous nephew Max. And also, my childhood school friend Alex Walkinshaw playing my ex-husband!”

What’s next for Cleo and Joel in EastEnders?

Cleo’s time in Walford looks set to be brief, with the character only appearing in two episodes of the soap.

Her arrival leaves Joel facing a difficult situation, as Cleo reveals he can no longer live with her despite their previous agreement with Vicki.

With Vicki making it clear that Joel cannot stay or her relationship with Ross could be affected, Ross is left with a big decision to make.

Will he choose Vicki or Joel?

Read more: Who’s leaving, joining and returning to EastEnders? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns

EastEnders usually airs weeknights on BBC One at 7.30pm. However, check up-to-date schedules during the World Cup for the current airing pattern.