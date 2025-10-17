Fans pay tribute as Max Murray ‘confirmed’ as leaving EastEnders following Vicki attack

Max Murray is leaving EastEnders in the wake of toxic teenager Joel Marshall’s attack on Vicki Fowler, a source has revealed. Joel became the name on everyone’s lips this week, as he unleashed a terrible assault upon his stepmum in truly harrowing scenes.

After learning what Joel had done, dad Ross turned Joel’s laptop into the police. This included a video recording of Joel’s attack upon Vicki, as well as footage he’d uploaded to the Internet of himself sleeping with Avani.

Joel was in big trouble, and he did himself no favours during the subsequent interrogation. As Joel railed against his dad for Ross’s betrayal, he only succeeded in making himself look more deranged.

These scenes marked the beginning of the end of Max Murray’s time on the soap, a a source has revealed.

Joel arrived on Albert Square earlier this year (Credit: BBC)

Max Murray is leaving EastEnders, source reveals

Speaking to Metro.co.uk, a source revealed that Max would now be leaving the soap.

“Max is leaving EastEnders following an incredible year. There’s still lots to come in the weeks ahead that will leave viewers on the edge of their seats,” the publication’s source shared.

However, they did hint that there’s still more to come before Joel’s story is done. But what’s next for Max?

“Following his spellbinding performance, there’s no doubt that producers will be keen to snap him up – and Max is already on the lookout for his next role.”

Fans have been wowed by Max’s ‘incredible’ performance as Joel (Credit: BBC)

Fans pay tribute to ‘phenomenal’ talent amid Joel exit news

As the news landed, fans paid tribute to Max, sharing their dismay at the loss of such a talent – even if it was in service of skin-crawling villain Joel.

“He’s been amazing and it’s a shame he has to go given how talented he is, but I get it; the character can’t really come back from this, unless he’s somehow reformed (which might be hard to buy without a lot of time passing),” wrote one fan on X.

“What a fantastic young actor Max Murray is. Sad to see him go but no doubt he’ll go on to big things now,” said another.

A third commented: “A shame we’re losing him – other characters have done a lot worse. Amazing talent though – Max has been phenomenal + so brave to take on such a difficult role at such a young age.”

Said a fourth: “What a fantastic actor. He’s played the part so well and such a difficult storyline.”

Are you looking forward to seeing what Max does next?

