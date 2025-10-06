As Joel attacks Vicki, EastEnders to release documentary focusing on his story

EastEnders has released more details on the tie-in documentary based on toxic Joel Marshall‘s descent into online misogyny and ‘the manosphere.’ This comes as soap spoilers reveal that his already terrible behaviour comes to a head when he attacks stepmother Vicki.

As Joel’s story reaches troubling new heights (or lows) this week, EastEnders Investigates: The Manosphere will explore the real-life repercussions of his beliefs.

Here’s when and how you can watch it.

Stars Max Murray and Diane Parish will front EastEnders Investigates: The Manosphere (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders to air special documentary based on Joel Marshall’s story

This special 90-minute documentary will take the cast on an exploration of the issues raised by Joel’s storyline. On the way, it will tell the stories of real-life individuals whose lives have been affected by misogyny.

EastEnders stars Max Murray, Diane Parish and Ellie Dadd will front the documentary. Their characters – Joel, Denise and Amy – will also take on a prominent role in Joel’s storyline as it further unfolds.

The cast will talk to experts including Professor Harriet Over of York University. Other voices being highlighted will include poet Sam Browne and leading charity Beyond Equality.

Nasfim Haque, BBC Three Head of Content said: “We’re pleased to offer viewers an in-depth insight into Joel’s storyline as we investigate the real-life issue of misogyny, it’s impact, and what can be done to help those affected.”

EastEnders Investigates: The Manosphere will air on Thursday 9th October on BBC iPlayer at 6am and BBC Three at 8pm.

Joel’s behaviour comes to a head this week (Credit: BBC)

Joel attacks Vicki in EastEnders spoilers

This comes as Joel’s behaviour comes to a head in EastEnders spoilers for this week. As it begins, Joel and Vicki continue to argue over his misogynistic views.

Ross tries to intervene, but Joel snaps back and storms off. With Vicki and Ross unable to control Joel, he heads off to school with Tommy. The next day, the pair get into an incident which raises a debate between the parents about the impact of harmful material online.

Kat, Alife, Ross and Vicki attempt to police Joel and Tommy on their misogynistic views. However, things come to ahead back home when Joel suddenly hits Vicki.

But how far will Joel go?

