Trinny Woodall addresses backlash over her ‘ridiculous’ appearance on This Morning: ‘Why is she dressed like Elton John?’

Trinny Woodall presented a phone-in on confidence today on This Morning (May 29), with the What Not To Wear presenter rocking huge white glasses and a pink glittery trouser suit.

Her bold look didn’t go unnoticed, either with viewers watching at home or today’s stand-in presenters Craig Doyle and Angela Scanlon…

Trinny Woodall’s appearance raised eyebrows on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

Why Trinny Woodall was wearing huge white glasses

Trinny appeared early on in the show to promote her phone-in and ask for callers. However, as well as calling up for Trinny’s help, viewers also took to the This Morning hashtag to share their hot take on her outfit.

Later, Trinny returned, and Craig told her: “Good to see you. The glasses for one are just ace.”

Trinny then explained why she was wearing them. “They’re just covering up some dark circles because the heat and I’m not sleeping and I have a dog that wants to take 99% of the bed and she emanates heat.”

Angela then told her: “Well you’re lucky you still have them. Craig tried to chase you out of the studio to put them on.”

“Honestly, I love them,” Craig told her.

Trinny did reveal the reason for wearing the glasses, though (Credit: ITV)

‘Does she realise how ridiculous she looks?’

Sadly for Trinny, though, not one single viewer felt the same as Craig.

“What on earth are Trinny’s glasses all about??!! Does she realise how ridiculous she looks?” one posted.

Another said: “It’s the whole ensemble. The glasses, the sparkly pink trouser suite and the bicycle bell for a ring. Something gone wrong in her head or she’s done all that for a special reason. If not it’s probably a good idea to get an MRI scan.”

A third poo-pooed Trinny’s explanation, saying: “Trinny says the glasses are to hide some dark circles. And she doesn’t sell a concealer to deal with that?”

‘Why is Trinny dressed like Elton John?’

Others quipped that she looked pretty similar to Sir Elton John, back in his 1970s heyday.

“Elton has lost some weight but that long hair doesn’t suit him,” quipped one. “Why is Trinny dressed like Elton John?” asked a second.

“Trinny streaming live from the 1970s,” another commented.

While another concluded that poor Trinny “should have gone to Specsavers”.

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