As Daniel vows revenge, huge ‘clue’ he’ll kill Jodie in Coronation Street

Coronation Street fans were left stunned in tonight’s episode (Wednesday, May 27) as Daniel Osbourne reached breaking point and vowed to make his online troll suffer.

After becoming the latest victim of the disturbing trolling craze sweeping Weatherfield, Daniel finally snapped – admitting he was done being seen as weak and wanted revenge on the person behind it all. Trouble is, viewers already know the culprit is Jodie.

Daniel threatened to kill his troll (Credit: ITV)

Daniel reached breaking point in Coronation Street

In tonight’s scenes, Jodie tried to encourage Daniel not to let the online abuse consume him, urging him to focus on spending quality time with Bertie instead.

Taking her advice on board, Daniel asked Bertie how he wanted to spend the day. Bertie deciding on a trip to the aquarium alongside Ken and Daniel.

But before they could head off, Daniel popped home – only to be targeted again when two lads copied the trolling trend and sprayed him with paint.

Later, while out for a meal at Speed Daal with Jodie, Alya, Adam and Idris, tensions exploded. Spotting Idris laughing at footage of the paint attack, Daniel completely lost control. He shoved the family’s Eid meal onto the floor.

Adam later followed Daniel outside to make sure he was okay, with Daniel apologising for his outburst moments later.

However, the situation took a much darker turn when Daniel confessed he was sick of feeling powerless. Determined to fight back, he declared that he was going to find Truthteller and kill them.

Is Jodie in danger? (Credit: ITV)

Huge ‘clue’ Daniel could target Jodie

While Daniel is convinced he’ll make his troll pay, he still has no idea that Jodie is secretly behind the Truthteller account.

But according to upcoming Coronation Street spoilers, the truth is finally about to unravel.

In scenes still to come, Daniel leaves Ken horrified after confessing he never actually left Weatherfield. Rather than going away, Daniel secretly stayed hidden and became completely dependent on Jodie for support.

At first, it looks like the nightmare may finally be over when Truthteller deletes the damaging posts online. Keen to move on, Daniel arranges a gathering at the Bistro in the hope everyone can put the ordeal behind them.

But in true Corrie fashion, the calm doesn’t last.

Daniel soon becomes convinced Jodie is linked to the Truthteller2 account after she slips up with one telling remark. Furious, he lashes out and blames her for the anxiety, panic and sleepless nights he’s endured. Jodie desperately insists she’s innocent before leaving upset.

The drama escalates further later that evening when a drunken Daniel publicly accuses Jodie in the Rovers of being the troll tormenting him online, leaving her devastated as she runs out in tears.

With Daniel now suspicious of Jodie – and already admitting he wants revenge on whoever is behind the abuse – fans will no doubt be wondering whether tonight’s chilling scenes were hinting at something far more dangerous to come.

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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