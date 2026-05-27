Coronation Street star Calum Lill flooded with congratulations after welcoming ‘adorable’ baby girl with girlfriend Roberta

It’s a truly special moment for former Coronation Street and Joel Deering actor Calum Lill, who has welcomed a baby daughter with his partner Roberta McClarron.

The happy news was revealed by Calum on Instagram on Tuesday (May 26), where he introduced his little girl to the world and confirmed the adorable name the couple have chosen.

Calum, who has kept fans updated throughout Roberta’s pregnancy since they announced it back in December 2025, shared a series of sweet family photos showing the couple enjoying time together in the sunshine with their newborn.

Calum and Roberta have welcomed a baby girl (Credit: Shutterstock)

Coronation Street star Calum Lill shares joyful baby news as he becomes a dad for first time

In the heartwarming snaps, adorable baby Primrose can be seen snuggled in her parents’ arms, as well as resting peacefully in a Moses basket. She was also pictured looking picture-perfect in a tiny white hat, already showing off plenty of charm in her early days.

The couple revealed they had actually become parents a month ago, choosing to keep the arrival private while they adjusted to life as a new family of three before sharing the news publicly.

Calum wrote alongside the photos: “Welcome to the world Primrose Lill. Here’s her first month in pictures. We’re very tired but happier than ever. Thank you to our family and friends for all your support. You’ve been amazing and we’re very grateful. And to our beautiful baby girl, you are perfect.”

Calum’s co-stars have congratulated the couple (Credit: ITV)

Messages of congratulations pour in

Now that the news is out, congratulations have been pouring in from Calum’s former Coronation Street co-stars, who were quick to celebrate the arrival of baby Primrose online.

Among those sharing their excitement was Channique Sterling-Brown, who previously played Calum’s on-screen girlfriend. She wrote: “So proud of you guys and welcome gorgeous Primrose, pleasure to have been on the name committee.” suggesting she may have had a playful hand in helping choose the baby’s name, as the close friendship between the former castmates clearly continues beyond the soap.

Also joining in the celebrations was Harriet Bibby, known for playing Summer Spellman, who said: “She is SO GORGEOUS! Congrats you guys .”

Cait Fitton added: “Congratulations to both of you!!,” while Jane Danson commented: “Congratulations. How gorgeous.”

Mollie Gallagher also shared: “So cute. Massive congrats xx,” with Paddy Bever writing: “So wonderful, congrats to you both x,” and Kyran Bowes adding: “She’s here. Congratulations to you both.”

The post quickly filled with love from fans and co-stars alike, all celebrating the arrival of baby Primrose as Calum and Roberta begin this exciting new chapter as a family.

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Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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