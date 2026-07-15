Talk of Holly Willoughby’s comeback grew louder this week after the presenter unveiled the logo for her new YouTube channel, Together.

As reported by the Mirror, Holly shared the branding on Instagram. She told fans the project was: “Coming soon… @hollywilloughbytogether.”

She also directed followers to a YouTube page. It carries the message: “Hey! Welcome to Holly Willoughby Together. We’re almost ready to get together…”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby)

Why Holly Willoughby’s comeback has fans buzzing already

The new logo uses deep pink against a lighter background. Fans quickly filled the comments with support.

One follower wrote: “Amazing!!!!!!! Soooooo exciting!!!!”

Holly Willoughby’s recent presenting roles Holly Willoughby was a main presenter on This Morning for about 14 years before leaving in 2023.

She also presented Dancing On Ice for several years.

In 2018, she stepped in for Ant McPartlin on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here.

After leaving This Morning, her screen appearances became more limited.

She later appeared on Celebrity Bear Hunt for Netflix.

Another added: “Three cheers for @hollywilloughby @hollywilloughbytogether. Brilliant news. Exciting times.”

Someone else gushed: “About time @hollywilloughby whatever it is you will be successful.”

Holly has not confirmed when Together will launch. Even so, the reveal has sparked fresh interest in her next move.

Holly Willoughby has teased her comeback with a new Instagram post (Credit: James Veysey/Shutterstock)

What could Together mean for her next chapter?

The former This Morning host has kept a lower profile since leaving the ITV daytime show in 2023. She spent around 14 years there and became one of its best-known faces alongside Phillip Schofield.

Holly also fronted Dancing On Ice for years. She famously stepped in for Ant McPartlin on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here in 2018.

At the time of her This Morning exit, Holly shared a long Instagram statement. She said: “I have let ITV know today that after 14 years, I will not be returning to This Morning. To everyone who has ever worked on the show over the years, thank you so so much.

‘This is a difficult goodbye’

“This is such a difficult goodbye, you are incredible and I forever will be proud of what we’ve done together.

“Thank you to everyone at ITV for being supportive. To every guest who has sat on our sofa, thank you. Most of all, thank you to the wonderful viewers. You’ve been loyal, so supportive and the very best company every day.

“Richard and Judy said, ‘We only look after this show, it will always belong to the viewers.’ It’s been an honour to just be part of it’s story and I know this story has many chapters left to go. Sadly, however, I now feel I have to make this decision for me and my family.

“I will miss you all so much. Holly.”

Read more: Holly Willoughby’s ‘worries over new online show as she hopes to win public hearts’ with comeback

Her exit came after authorities uncovered a plot to kidnap and murder her.

Since her This Morning exit, Holly has made only limited screen appearances. She later appeared on Celebrity Bear Hunt for Netflix, although the show was axed after one year.

Holly Willoughby’s This Morning exit statement When Holly Willoughby announced her departure from This Morning in 2023, she said she had told ITV she would not be returning after 14 years on the programme. She thanked colleagues, guests and ITV for their support.

She described leaving as a difficult goodbye.

She said she was proud of what had been achieved on the show.

She said the decision was one she had to make for herself and her family.

A source recently told Closer of Holly’s new project: “Holly has been hit with a few flops and her profile is not what it was, so she feels this latest venture is her last chance and she doesn’t want it to fail. She has missed presenting – it’s what she loves – but she’s nervous of how the public will react.”

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