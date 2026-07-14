Secret Lives of Gypsy Wives is heading to Channel 4, with TikTok personality Trewley-Precious Wass opening the doors to her family life in a brand new reality series.

The show follows the 26-year-old as she chases her dream of becoming a social media star while balancing the expectations of her traditional Traveller family.

The Secret Lives of Gypsy Wives stars Trewley-Precious Wass (Credit: Channel 4)

Alongside mum Tina and her sisters, Trewley gives cameras access to family life as she tries to build a career online.

Here’s everything you need to know before the series begins.

What is The Secret Lives of Gypsy Wives on Channel 4?

Fans of My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding have a new series to look forward to. Secret Lives of Gypsy Wives follows the real life Wass family and their day to day lives.

Trewley Precious Sunshine Wass is 26 and lives with her mum Tina. Her four older sisters, Ruby Ann, Honey, Peaches and Pearly Girl all live nearby.

The series begins after the death of Trewley’s father. As the family tries to move forward, Trewley decides she wants to earn enough through social media to support them all.

Unlike many Traveller families, the Wass children grew up on a council estate in Essex rather than living in a caravan.

Trewley’s family are traditional Travellers but they live on a council estate (Credit: Channel 4)

Their family home is painted pastel pink and, as the youngest daughter, Trewley still lives at home. She has her own pink chalet in the garden.

She believes building a successful online career could provide for the family, but her plans do not sit comfortably with traditional Traveller expectations.

Trewley is expected to marry, settle down and become a housewife.

Tina worries her daughter’s podcast chats about sex and relationships, along with promoting beauty products online, could cause a backlash within the Traveller community.

In the trailer, Trewley says: “We’re like the Kardashians. Like the Kardashians if they were broke.”

Who is Trewley Precious and how many followers does she have?

Trewley-Precious already has more than 100,000 followers on Instagram.

Among them are familiar faces including The Only Way Is Essex’s Harry Derbidge and former Big Brother star Hallie Clarke.

She has also built a huge following on TikTok, where she has 942,000 followers.

Speaking in a recent TikTok video about the new series, Trewley says: “I know nobody was expecting me to come out with my own TV show, I know.

Trewley’s mum Tina has concerns about her daughter’s career choice (Credit: Channel 4)

“I’ll be honest with you, I didn’t think when I walked into the Channel 4 room that I was going to get it. But quite frankly I did get it and we have worked extremely hard on it.”

Her social media content focuses mainly on beauty and make up. She has also worked with fashion brands including Juicy Couture and Shein and regularly shares holiday content from Egypt.

When does The Secret Lives of Gypsy Wives start?

There is not long to wait before the series arrives. Wahoo!

The Secret Lives of Gypsy Wives starts on Channel 4 on Monday July 20, 2026.

It airs at 10pm and runs for one hour until 11pm.

New episodes will air every Monday in the same time slot. Each episode will also be available to stream free on Channel 4 after transmission.

Are you Trewley excited about this show? We are definitely clearing our diaries for it!

The Secret Lives of Gypsy Wives starts at 10pm on Channel 4 on Monday July 20, 2026

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