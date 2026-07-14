Jesy Nelson is opening up about one of the toughest periods of her life in her new documentary, revealing why treatment for her twin daughters was delayed after they were diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy Type 1 (SMA).

In Jesy Nelson: Life Changing, the singer shares the heartbreaking reality of caring for daughters Ocean Jade and Story Monroe, who were born in May 2025. The documentary, which arrives on Prime Video this Friday, sees Jesy speak candidly about the emotional journey her family has faced.

Jesy’s daughters Ocean Jade and Story Monroe have the condition, which can cause muscle weakness.

Jesy Nelson opens up about her twins’ treatment for SMA being delayed in her new documentary (Credit: Prime Video)

Jesy Nelson shares family heartache in new documentary

According to The Sun, Jesy reflects on the impact the delay had while discussing her daughters’ health. Throughout the documentary, she speaks openly about how difficult the experience has been.

Jesy explains that not long after the twins received their diagnosis, daughter Story was rushed to hospital with pneumonia. Days later, Ocean also became unwell.

Jesy says in the doc: “Not long after we got the diagnosis, they were booked in to have their treatment. Then Story got pneumonia and was really struggling to breathe.

“She started choking so we had to rush her into hospital. It breaks my heart because she’s so vulnerable.”

She adds: “That’s when we were told that she can’t have the treatment.”

As reported by The Sun, any delay in treatment increases the chance of permanent nerve and muscle damage. Heartbreakingly, it was decided that Story and Ocean were not well enough to receive the gene therapy treatment.

In the doc, Jesy says: “That was when she got given her breathing machine. She came home and then Ocean got ill.”

Elsewhere in the episode, Jesy’s now ex-partner Zion Foster, Story and Ocean’s father, admits: “I’m not equipped to deal with this. I’m out of my depth; emotionally, physically and mentally.”

Jesy Nelson said her new documentary is “heartbreaking” (Credit: ITV)

Jesy Nelson calls documentary her ‘most heartbreaking’ project

Ahead of the documentary’s release, Jesy urged fans to tune in as she reflected on just how emotional making the series had been.

Speaking on Instagram this week, Jesy told her followers: “This is truly the most heartbreaking series I’ve ever had to make, and I urge you all to watch it.

“No future babies born with SMA should have to live their lives like this, I am so grateful for all of your continued support and I will keep on shouting about this until change is made.”

Read more: Jesy Nelson reveals the emotional milestone she longs for as twins continue their health battle

The singer has remained in the spotlight since leaving Little Mix.

Her latest documentary offers an intimate look at life as a mum to Ocean and Story, while laying bare the emotional challenges her family has faced as they waited for treatment.

Jesy Nelson: Life Changing drops onto Prime Video on Friday July 17, 2026.

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