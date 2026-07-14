Jeremy Vine was left in tears on Channel 5 this week as he reflected on the tragic death of Ann Widdecombe.

While discussing the latest developments in the investigation, the presenter was left fighting back tears after hearing just how much the former politician had valued their friendship.

Jeremy Vine fought back tears on his show over Ann Widdecombe’s death (Credit: Channel 5)

Jeremy Vine overcome with emotion over Ann Widdecombe’s death

Jeremy was on air on Monday, July 13, when guest Iain Dale paid a heartfelt tribute to Ann, who was found dead at her Devon home last Thursday following an alleged attack.

Speaking about her affection for the Channel 5 programme, Iain told Jeremy: “She loved your programme, she loved coming on it. She loved your viewers and she loved you. You were part of her family and she really spoke very highly of you, and I know you went out of your way to be kind to her.”

Clearly moved by the comments, Jeremy struggled to compose himself.

He said: “Well, that is too much to hear that today. Thank you very much, Iain,” as he choked back tears.

Viewers were quick to share messages of support on X after the emotional exchange. One person wrote: “As a viewer it was easy to see you got on so well together. You had a lovely relationship. It must be so hard for you all. Rest in peace Ann.”

Another posted: “Hope you’re doing ok Jeremy @theJeremyVine. A tough piece to do.”

A third added: “The genuine friendship was clear to us viewers.”

The touching moment came as the programme also covered the latest developments in the investigation into Ann’s death. Counter terrorism police are now leading the investigation after new evidence came to light.

Ann was 78. She was found dead at her home in Devon on Thursday, July 9. Police believe she died on July 8.

What Ann’s final texts revealed

Jeremy also revealed that Ann had been due to appear on Channel 5’s Matt Allwright show on Wednesday, July 8. However, text exchanges showed she stopped responding to a Channel 5 producer.

In messages later made public by ITV News, Ann wrote at 12.19pm: “Received! Panic over!!”

But she did not respond to a Zoom link sent at 12.48pm. The producer then messaged at 12.55pm: “Hi Ann is everything okay?”

There was no reply from Ann.

A 28-year-old white British man was first arrested on suspicion of murder on Saturday. Police have since rearrested him on suspicion of the commission, preparation, or instigation of acts of terrorism.

Ann Widdecombe was found dead at her Devon home on July 9 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Police statement on Ann Widdecombe’s death

This week, Counter Terrorism Policing South East said in a statement: “Counter Terrorism Policing (CTP) can confirm it is now leading the investigation into the death of Ann Widdecombe.

“Specialist officers from across the CTP network have been working alongside colleagues in Devon and Cornwall Police since a murder investigation was launched last week.

Read more: Counter terrorism police share statement on Ann Widdecombe’s murder amid ‘new evidence’

“New information and evidence has come to light during what has been a dynamic and complex investigation and as a result, Counter Terrorism Policing South East (CTPSE) is now leading the investigation.

“The man in custody has since been re-arrested on suspicion of commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism.”

The Jeremy Vine Show continues weekdays at 9.15am on Channel 5.

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