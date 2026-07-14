Emmerdale spoilers for next week: First look as Serena targets Ross as Cain’s life hangs in the balance

In Emmerdale spoilers for next week Serena targets Ross, but what does she want with him?

Meanwhile, Cain goes camping, but an arugment with Kyle leaves Cain in deadly danger. Can anyone save him?

Also, Charity meets another of Todd’s victims. Will it make a difference to her case?

All this and more in next week’s Emmerdale spoilers.

1. Serena draws Ross in in Emmerdale spoilers

Someone breaks into Home Farm. Kim discovers a USB stick was taken and orders head of operations, Ross, to investigate.

Ross immediately accuses Moira, who sends him packing, so instead he turns to Robert. It leads to Ross and Aaron sharing punches.

Serena stops the fight and then takes the opportunity to explain herself to Robert. Although he accepts what she says and gives her another chance, Aaron is still suspicious. However, with Robert still injured Aaron ends up offering her a job on the farm.

Soon, Serena is creating a situation so she can draw Ross into her orbit. But is she really interested in him? Or does she have yet another agenda?

2. Mack and Vanessa want justice in Emmerdale spoilers and another victim emerges

It’s utterly devastating for Charity when she finds out the CPS won’t be pursuing the case against Dr Todd due to lack of evidence.

Not wanting Todd to get away with this, Mack and Vanessa decide to investigate themselves. They think they might be able to uncover buried complaints at the hospital.

Vanessa and Jacob meet privately with HR rep Carol.

But Charity is furious when she finds out and goes to the hospital to confront Vanessa.

However, Charity then comes face to face with Helen, another of Todd’s victims.

Helen refuses to talk, but Charity quietly admits Todd raped her and harrowed Helen’s face says it all. Will Charity finally get the evidence she needs for her case?

3. Kev’s old friend causes trouble

Kev discovers it’s nearly time for Lewis’ birthday and tries to make up for all the missed years with gifts. However, he is overeager and Lewis struggles with the gesture.

Already stressed over how everything is going, Kev is horrified when his old friend Steve arrives suddenly.

Kev warns him he is making a new life and Steve cannot jeopardise that. But will Steve listen?

4. Cain in deadly danger in Emmerdale spoilers

Desperate to help Monty, Cain gets a second opinion, convinced if radiotherapy can help him it can help Monty too. He soon becomes obsessed with making Monty better and it begins driving even more of a wedge between him, Kyle and Moira.

Meanwhile, Kyle is finding Cadets hard, but he is too hurt by his dad’s behaviour to ask for help. Moira tries to reach out to Cain, but he pushes her away.

Cain then gets the news that Monty’s tumours are inoperable and it’s too much for him to take in.

Cain decides to take Kyle camping, but is fuming when Kyle also invites Graham. They soon head off on the trip, but tensions between Cain and Graham are high.

Cain finally snaps and storms off. But as darkness arrives, Cain falls down a hillside and traps his leg. Will anyone find him in time?

5. Dawn and Gabby both struggle

Thrilled Dawn finally has her wedding dress and it feels like it’s all coming together. However, she’s still clearly not happy about Billy and Gabby dating.

Meanwhile, Gabby distracts Billy so she doesn’t have to eat the meal he’s prepared for her, as she doesn’t consider it ‘clean’. Will he realise?

Read more: Emmerdale cast shake-up 2026 as exits confirmed and big returns teased – so who’s leaving?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

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