Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal Sarah can no longer keep the truth buried as the walls close in and she’s forced to confess to murder. But will Gary end up paying the price too?

Elsewhere, Betsy is left facing a heartbreaking reality following her stroke, while Dylan is forced to confront whether he’s responsible for everything that’s happened.

Here are 11 Coronation Street spoilers for next week.

Betsy faces the truth in Coronation Street spoilers

Dylan looks glum as he visits Betsy in Coronation Street spoilers (Credit: ITV)

1. Dylan accepts his guilt

Betsy is dealt another cruel blow when Brody turns on Dylan, insisting that if he were in Betsy’s shoes he’d have taken the matter straight to the police.

Ryan then gives Dylan some home truths, leaving him questioning just how much blame he should shoulder for Betsy’s condition.

Betsy is upset over her condition (Credit: ITV)

When Dylan visits Betsy, he finally admits he believes he’s responsible for what happened and apologises for the hurt he’s caused.

But as officers arrive to take Betsy’s statement, Dylan loses his nerve and slips away.

Lauren helps Betsy (Credit: ITV)

2. Lauren tries to support Betsy

Ryan encourages Lauren as she visits Betsy, who is finding her physiotherapy particularly difficult.

Later, Betsy is left embarrassed when she needs help getting to the toilet, but Lauren stays by her side to help her through it.

The walls close in and Maria panics in Coronation Street spoilers

Maria finds out what’s going on from Fiz (Credit: ITV)

3. Fiz fills Maria in on the gossip

Sarah is running out of options as the investigation gathers pace. Kit continues trying to get information from McLaughlin about Theo’s murder, but he’s met with suspicion instead of answers.

After Kit tells Sarah he believes Gary could soon be arrested because of the wedding outfit seized by forensics, Maria later learns from Fiz that Gary is under police suspicion too.

But it isn’t long before the investigation appears to take a dramatic turn, with the evidence pointing firmly at Sarah instead.

Swain threatens Kit in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

4. Lisa warns Kit

Lisa piles the pressure on Kit after Sarah insists she isn’t guilty. Lisa reveals Sarah is now the main suspect and warns Kit that police also believe he may have become involved.

With Sarah officially charged with murder, Lisa makes it clear Kit must stop protecting her if he wants to save his own career.

Swain takes Sarah away in handcuffs (Credit: ITV)

5. Sarah’s arrest shocks the Street

What should have been a happy birthday celebration for Sarah quickly descends into chaos when the Platts are interrupted by police, who arrest her on suspicion of murder. But has Gary finally escaped suspicion?

Later, Kit receives a phone call from Sarah at the station and does his best to reassure her.

Maria demands answers from Gary, but will he finally give them? (Credit: ITV)

6. Maria tries to protect Gary as he’s forced to come clean

Maria admits to Gary that she’s terrified Sarah could be released and the investigation will swing back towards him, but Gary insists there’s nothing to worry about.

However, Maria soon discovers a photograph that appears to prove Gary lied about where he was on the night Theo died.

Backed into a corner, Gary has no choice but to explain himself as Maria begins to question everything.

Sarah is visited by Maria in prison (Credit: ITV)

7. Sarah tells the truth

Maria visits Sarah behind bars and is furious that she’s dragged Gary into Theo’s death. Before long, Sarah is pushed into revealing the truth. But will she keep protecting Gary or finally expose his part in everything?

As events unfold, Maria is left fearing what Gary’s actions could mean for their family’s future.

Christina trusts Todd with her secret in Coronation Street spoilers

Christina tries to explain herself to Todd (Credit: ITV)

8. Todd covers for Christina

Christina’s spending habits continue causing problems. After a parcel arrives for her at No.11, she confides in Todd that she’s still unable to control her spending. Todd steps in when George notices the delivery, but warns Christina he can’t keep covering for her forever.

Later, Todd tells Summer that Christina has been hiding her money troubles from George, leaving Summer worried things are only going to get worse.

Christina and George are surprised by Todd’s revelation (Credit: ITV)

9. Christina thinks she’s solved her woes

Todd later tells James he intends to give Theo’s life insurance money away. Christina becomes convinced all of her financial worries are about to disappear, but is she celebrating too soon?

Todd and Summer are off to Thailand (Credit: ITV)

Todd and Summer then make a surprise announcement in the Rovers, revealing they’ve booked flights to Thailand the following day to visit Eileen and Jason. But where does that leave Christina and her growing debts?

Platt joy turns to misery in Coronation Street spoilers

David and Shona are preparing for Harper to come home (Credit: ITV)

10. News about Harper overshadowed

David and Shona are thrilled that Harper is finally coming home from hospital, but the good news is quickly overshadowed when they learn Sarah has been admitted.

Nick, Toyah and Leanne must tell Sam the truth about Sarah in Coronation Street spoilers (Credit: ITV)

11. Nick worries about Sam finding out about Sarah

As Sam prepares to leave hospital, Nick, Toyah and Leanne realise they need to tell him what’s happened. But Nick fears learning that Aunty Sarah has been charged with murder could prove another devastating blow.

Read more: Coronation Street spoilers confirm devastating stroke for Betsy Swain

Coronation Street usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8.30pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.