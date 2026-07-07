Coronation Street spoilers ‘confirm’ devastating stroke story for Betsy Swain

Coronation Street viewers are set for an emotional week as Betsy Swain faces a major health crisis after collapsing at home.

Spoilers for next week reveal Betsy is rushed to hospital after she’s found unconscious on the kitchen floor. It has now been reported that the teenager’s terrifying collapse is caused by a stroke.

Betsy falls unwell (Credit: ITV)

Betsy Swain struck down by teenage stroke in Coronation Street

Next week’s episodes begin on a happier note as Betsy shares a light-hearted moment with Dylan after a kitchen mishap. Following a breakfast disaster, she asks him to teach her a few cooking skills.

Dylan takes charge in the kitchen and shows Betsy how to make a bolognese, with the couple agreeing they want to do everything they can to make their long-distance relationship work.

But the mood soon changes when Ryan discovers Betsy unconscious on the floor at No.6, prompting an ambulance to be called.

At the hospital, Betsy is taken for an MRI scan as Lisa desperately waits for news. She struggles to keep her emotions under control.

Things then take another frightening turn when Dylan rushes out to tell Lisa and Carla that Betsy appears to be having a fit as doctors work to help her.

What’s On TV has now reported that Betsy’s frightening symptoms are the result of a teenage stroke. The publication also reported that when Betsy wakes up, she struggles to speak, with Lisa quickly pointing the finger at someone she believes is responsible for what has happened.

Lisa blames Dylan (Credit: ITV)

Dylan arrested after Betsy’s hospital ordeal

The fallout continues as Lisa reports Dylan to the police. The teenager is later arrested on suspicion of being involved in what happened to Betsy.

Although Betsy begs Lisa not to blame Dylan, emotions are already running high. Sean suggests they visit Betsy together, but Dylan refuses, leaving his dad questioning what he might be hiding.

The tension escalates when Lisa confronts Dylan in the café before heading straight to the police station to report a crime.

Dylan is then left devastated after Lauren tells him Betsy is seriously ill and doesn’t want to see him. Sean is stunned when he discovers Dylan has been arrested, while Betsy is horrified to learn Lisa went to the police. Dylan, however, remains convinced that Brody is the one who should be under suspicion.

But what really caused Betsy’s stroke? And could her recovery put her hopes of going to fashion college at risk?

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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