Coronation Street ITVX episode confirms wedding joy for Carla and Lisa while a killer strikes nearby

Coronation Street fans were treated to a dramatic double twist in today’s ITVX early release episode (Thursday, April 23), as Carla Connor and Lisa Swain finally had their wedding – while a chilling discovery hinted that not everyone on the Street would make it through the night.

They tied the knot (Credit: ITV)

Carla and Lisa’s big day saved at the last minute in Coronation Street

It looked like Carla’s wedding dreams were in tatters after the Chariot Square hotel flood forced the couple to cancel their big day. Left gutted, Carla resigned herself to a quiet day at home.

But Lisa had other ideas. Keeping her cool, she quietly set a backup plan in motion and told Carla that Debbie had arranged a complimentary day at the hotel as a goodwill gesture. What Carla didn’t realise was that Lisa had secretly transformed the venue into their wedding setting.

Arriving all dressed up, Carla was stunned to find everything in place. With emotions running high, the ceremony went ahead after all, and the couple finally exchanged vows, officially becoming wife and wife.

The surprises didn’t stop there either. Later, Lisa and Sally lured Carla back to the factory under the pretence of dealing with an alarm issue at Underworld. Instead, Carla walked into a full-blown wedding reception, complete with friends and family ready to celebrate.

A heartfelt speech from Roy, some lively dancing, and even a balcony firework display – courtesy of David – made sure the day ended on a high. The newlyweds then rounded things off with a meal at Roy’s, capping off a truly unforgettable celebration.

Someone meets their maker (Credit: ITV)

A sinister twist unfolded

Just as the celebrations settled, the mood took a dark turn. While enjoying their wedding meal, Carla and Lisa heard a piercing scream from Betsy Swain echo across the Street.

Viewers know that Betsy had just stumbled upon a dead body – though Carla brushed off the noise as nothing more than foxes.

But, who has been killed?

Suspicion is swirling around several characters, with five potential victims in the frame – Carl, Maggie, Theo, Megan, and Jodie.

Todd’s possible escape to Thailand raised eyebrows as he was spotted with a suitcase, while Theo lurked outside his window. Elsewhere, Jodie feared Olivia’s dad might be targeting her, and Carl had just been paid by Debbie to leave Weatherfield.

Meanwhile, Maggie and the Driscolls were busy working behind the scenes to take down groomer Megan Walsh, adding yet another layer to the unfolding mystery.

The identity of the victim is set to be revealed next week. Safe to say, it’s a storyline that’s only just getting started

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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