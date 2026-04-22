As Olivia’s men hunt down Jodie’s hard drive, Coronation Street spoilers confirm huge danger for Shona

Coronation Street drama ramped up tonight (Wednesday, April 22) as Olivia’s risky mission against Jodie took a dangerous turn – and it’s Shona who could end up paying the price.

After crashing at the Platts’, Olivia wasted no time putting her plan into action. Keen to track down her dad’s missing hard drive, she set her sights firmly on Jodie – and it didn’t take long before things started to spiral.

Jodie sent Olivia on her way (Credit: ITV)

Olivia searched for Jodie’s hard drive in Coronation Street

Making herself comfortable over breakfast, Olivia told Jodie Ramsey she’d be skipping school, claiming the distance made it pointless. But it quickly became clear she had other priorities.

Trying to soften Jodie up, Olivia leaned into nostalgia, asking about one of their old favourite treats and hoping to distract her. It worked – at least briefly. Jodie agreed to head to the shop for ingredients, leaving Olivia alone in the house.

But Jodie wasn’t completely convinced. Moments later, she returned and caught Olivia red-handed, rifling through her belongings.

Tensions rose instantly as Olivia admitted she was searching for her dad’s hard drive, convinced Jodie had taken it. Jodie wasn’t budging though, and quickly showed her the door.

Outside, Olivia climbed into a waiting car with two men. When they pressed her for answers, she admitted she hadn’t managed to get hold of the hard drive – but it was clear this situation was far from over.

A trade is done (Credit: ITV)

Spoilers confirm Shona danger as she’s caught up in Jodie’s mess

And things are only set to get worse next week, as Jodie’s connection to Olivia’s family lands her in serious trouble – dragging an unsuspecting Shona into the chaos.

As Jodie prepares to quietly leave Weatherfield, everything changes in an instant. Hearing Shona’s screams, she rushes outside to a terrifying scene – two men are grabbing her sister. It soon becomes clear Shona isn’t the intended target. Jodie is.

With no time to weigh her options, Jodie is forced into a desperate decision. To save Shona, she hands over the hard drive.

Shaken but grateful, Shona thanks her sister and offers her somewhere to stay, sensing how distressed she is. For a moment, it looks like the pair might finally be turning a corner.

But the calm doesn’t last. When Jodie realises Shona lied about never receiving her letter, old wounds resurface fast. Hurt quickly turns to anger, and Jodie decides she’s had enough. This time, she’s out for revenge – and she’s determined to drive a wedge between Shona and David by tearing their marriage apart.

Before long, Jodie is back out on the Street, alone and reeling from how badly everything has unraveled. Sitting on the swings, she’s deep in thought about what comes next.

She doesn’t stay alone for long though. When someone approaches her out of the blue, Jodie is left completely shaken. Whether it’s someone from her past or a brand new threat, one thing’s certain – her troubles are far from finished.

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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